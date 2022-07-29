That's Amore! Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Vacation in Italy: Photos

By the shore! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are beating the summer heat with a vacation to Sardinia, Italy.

The Grammy winner, 41, and the Candy star, 40, were photographed soaking up the sun at the beach on Friday, July 29. The Minnesota native accessorized her bikini bottoms with a white rashguard and straw hat while taking a dip in the sea. The “Mirrors” crooner, for his part, wore green shorts, a black shirt and a baseball cap.

Earlier this week, the duo were spotted sharing a kiss during their vacation, sneaking a smooch on Thursday, July 28. That same day, they played paddle ball in the sand and swam in the ocean while Biel stunned in a leopard print bikini from supermodel Candice Swanepoel‘s Tropic C brand.

In May, the Summer Catch actress said that she and her husband, who tied the knot in 2012, keep their marriage alive by making sure they change up their routine.

“I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” the Emmy nominee told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

The duo, who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October. The couple have kept their romance relatively private over the years, but in June, Biel gushed about her husband in a sweet Instagram post for Father’s Day.

“To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world,” she wrote at the time alongside an adorable snap of Timberlake hugging his wife and their sons. “I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s–t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!”

The former ‘NSync member and the Sinner alum also worked together recently, with Timberlake appearing in Biel’s Hulu series, Candy. The Tennessee native played Deputy Steve Deffibaugh in the crime drama, which was executive produced by the New Year’s Eve star.

The New Girl alum revealed that the cameo role was actually the musician’s idea. “He wanted to play that part. I thought he was kidding,” Biel told Collider in May. “We were hiring a local person, and we had spent all our money on our main cast, and he just said, ‘No, I’ve gotta do this part. I know what to do. I know how I can make this happen.’”

Keep scrolling for more photos from Biel and Timberlake’s Italian vacation.