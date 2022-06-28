It’s no secret that Justin Timberlake loves a “suit and tie,” but his wife Jessica Biel is also a fashionista — and together, they are one stylish couple.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in October 2012, turned heads during Paris Fashion Week Men’s 2022 in coordinated looks. In June 2022, the singer and actress attended the Dior show in outfits that gave the casual aesthetic an elevated twist. Biel opted for a white dress shirt, which she tucked into loose-fitting cargo pants. The Sinner star finalized the ensemble with Dior’s classic black slingback pumps and a mini bag.

For his part, the “SexyBack” crooner sported a khaki-colored pullover with slouchy pants and rubber boots.

A few days earlier, the duo sat front row at the Louis Vuitton show. For the occasion, Timberlake took a major fashion risk in oversized trousers and a patterned shirt by the luxury label. Biel looked edgy in a leather mini dress and lace-up boots.

Of course, that wasn’t the first time the couple got glammed up for the French fashion house. In October 2019, the hitmaker and film producer attended the spring 2020 show in eye-catching ensembles. Timberlake went with a blazer over a t-shirt and black pants, while Biel wowed in a striped skirt and a dramatic blouse.

In May 2022, Biel was a vision in an all-white outfit at the premiere of her Hulu show, Candy. Timberlake, who made a cameo in the series as detective Steve Deffibaugh, looked dapper in a tailored suit and a button up.

Biel and the “Cry Me a River” singer began dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later. The couple got married at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the twosome were expecting their first child. The 7th Heaven alum gave birth to son Silas the following April. News broke in July 2020 that Biel and Timberlake secretly welcomed a second baby boy, but the “Suit & Tie” singer didn’t reveal the little one’s name, Phineas, until January 2021.

Speaking about their long-lasting love, Biel told Access Hollywood in April 2022: “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life’ … I just feel really proud of it.”

Keep scrolling to see more style moments from Biel and Timberlake: