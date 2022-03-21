Spring fling! Hollywood’s A-list style stars stepped out for the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up and Café in Los Angeles on Friday, March 18, and the event was lush with thousands of flowers — and fabulous fashion! Stylish was there and sipped the signature cocktails and participated in the immersive experiences that will be open to the public through March 27.

The chic affair celebrated the newly re-launched Miss Dior fragrance, which made it’s debut in September 2021. Campaign star Natalie Portman was just one of many celebrities and influencers in attendance at the event, wearing an of-the-moment bra top layered with a black lace shell. She was joined by Yara Shahidi (a newly-minted Dior Beauty spokesmodel), Maria Bakalova, Olivia Holt, Kaitlyn Dever, Demi Singleton, Lana Condor, Alexandra Daddario and more stars.

Glamorous guests indulged in free-flowing champagne poured by chiseled waiters, nibbled on truffled artichoke tostadas and posed for pics in front of a giant fragrance bottle while rocking out to tunes spun by DJ Kitty Ca$h.

Influencers flocked to the fun event, as well. TikTok star Tinx, carrying a Dior purse, took advantage of the interactive activities. Mega-influencer Marianna Hewitt, inclusive beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala, Zizi Donohoe, Sami Miro and Dior Beauty makeup artist Sam Visser mingled in the crowd.

The immersive pop-up dives deep into the world of Miss Dior, a fragrance first created by Christian Dior in 1947, inspired by his beloved sister, Catherine Dior. In the interactive environment, one can discover the history of the scent, the evolution of the iconic perfume bottle and view the very gown worn by Natalie Portman in the campaign, recently on display at the ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’ exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. The elegant haute couture gown was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri solely for the vibrant, youthful relaunch of Miss Dior, in which Portman can be seen urging us to “wake up for love.” Guests can also enjoy custom AR experiences including exclusive Snapchat and Instagram filters that place the user in the campaign and so much more!

What are you waiting for? The Miss Dior Garden Millefiori Pop-Up and Café is located at 8552 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles and is open to the public through March 27. More information can be found at dior.com.

Scroll through to see every A-list star at the soiree and what they wore then scoop up the scent here!