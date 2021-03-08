Anya Taylor-Joy Did Her Own Makeup for the Critics’ Choice Awards: Pics

Anya Taylor-Joy is a queen in every sense of the word. Not only can her Queen’s Gambit character Beth Harmon school every guy in the chess game, but the actress also proved that she can do just about anything (just in time for International Women’s Day!) when she chose to do her own glam for the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards, which aired on Sunday, March 7.

One would think that the 24-year-old actress’ Old Hollywood-inspired makeup, which looks straight out of a Disney princess movie, would take a team of fairy godmothers (aka a modern day glam squad) to complete. But the 24-year-old actress, who won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, actually did her makeup all on her own — sort of. The actress had a little help from afar.

“For Anya’s makeup design for the Critics’ Choice Awards we decided on a beautifully simple, chic look,” makeup artist Georgie Eisdell says in a press release. “Anya did her own makeup so I wanted to design a look that was easy for her to do herself. It was a more structured look to offset the gorgeous and whimsical Dior gown.”

To get Taylor-Joy all glammed up, Eisdell hopped on a Zoom call with the Emma star for a virtual step-by-step tutorial at 2 in the morning. And judging by the end result, Taylor-Joy is quite the makeup artist in the making!

First up, the tag-team prepped her complexion using the Dior Forever Skin Glow to even out her tone, Dior Forever Skin Correct to brighten the under eye and the Dior Backstage Face & Body Powder No Powder to set any shiny spots.

Then, Taylor-Joy used a dab of the Dior Rouge Blush #250 Bal for a bit of color on her cheeks and the Diorshow Brow Styler to spruce up her brows.

Eye makeup was kept to a minimum, letting the lips steal the show. Eisdell instructed Taylor-Joy to use the Dior Nude Dress Eyeshadow Palette, which includes light pinks, nudes and light brown shades.

The berry lip color, which perfectly matches her gorgeous gown, was the Rouge Dior Lip Color in #975 Opera.

Glam aside, Taylor-Joy has set some high-standards in the red carpet fashion department, too. On Sunday, February 28, she stunned at the Golden Globes in a gorgeous emerald green Dior Haute Couture gown.

And for the Critics’ Choice Awards she looked just as jaw-dropping in another gemstone colored dress from the designer.

She wore a deep purple Dior Haute Couture tulle gown that was draped around the bodice and braided along the waistline. The dress was paired with matching sheer purple gloves fit for a queen and Bvlgari jewelry, including the Divas’ Dream Ring and High Jewelry earrings, which are made of over 90 carats of tanzanite.