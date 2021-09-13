Floral fantasy! Everyone from Hailee Steinfeld to Cara Delevingne got dressed in their best Dior looks on Sunday, September 12, to celebrate the launch of the new Miss Dior fragrance.

For the event, Dior Beauty had supportive stars stop by the Millefiori Garden Pop-Up in New York City, which is open to the public from Monday, September 13, to Thursday, September 16.

And with blooming flowers galore and bright pops of color, there were plenty of opportunities to score a fabulous photo op. Plus, each star got leave dinner, which was served up at Pastis, with a bottle of the new fragrance.

The new scent, which hit shelves on September 1, smells like “a bouquet of a thousand shimmering and colorful flowers.” It has notes of centifolia rose, peony and iris, which is balanced out with a woody base. And the whole colorful wonderland of it is carried through the entire campaign.

“These unusual wild flowers drawings are at crossroads between classical influences and an extremely contemporary approach,” the brand said in a press release. “Incisive lines which express a free-wheeling encounter between Dior hyper-femininity and confident, triumphant modernity.”

Plus, the bottle is pretty as can be! Aside from the beautiful pink bottle, the reimagined fragrance boasts a beautiful bow.

“A few centimeters of absolute luxury tied at the neck of the bottle, made in France and created in secret in the ateliers of Maître Rubanier Julien Faure, a 5th generation ribbon-maker,” Dior Beauty wrote via Instagram. “Since 1864, Julien Faure has been one of the last craftsmen to use the shuttle weaving technique, which allows for the creation of extraordinary and custom-made ribbons, like the one that now adorns the designer fragrance, Miss Dior.”

Add the thoughtful design to the fact that the brand tapped the ever-beautiful Natalie Portman to star in their campaign, and it’s no surprise that all stars wanted to get in on the Miss Dior action.

To see what everyone wore to the event, keep scrolling because Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up their best looks, ahead.