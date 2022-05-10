Red carpet date night! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were all smiles as they posed arm-in-arm at the premiere of Hulu’s Candy.

The singer, 41, looked dapper in a dark suit and paisley shirt as he supported his wife, 40, at the Monday, May 9, event in Los Angeles. Biel wore a white two-piece set with wide-legged pants, smiling beside her spouse as she celebrated the debut of her daring new project, which she starred in and executive produced.

When asked how she and Timberlake keep their romance alive nearly 10 years after their wedding day, the 7th Heaven alum praised the Social Network actor’s more passionate side. “It’s a really good question, right? Well, I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s true,” Biel told Entertainment Tonight. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

While she conceded that “it’s not always easy” to fit date nights into their busy schedules, the Emmy nominee added, “Those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable. … It’s always fun to celebrate something that you’re proud of, and to do it with him and have a glass of wine, it feels special, it does.”

The couple tied the knot in Italy in October 2012, one year after the former boyband member popped the question. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the twosome were expecting their first child, with baby Silas arriving the following April.

“[Being a parent] changes everything,” the Tennessee native gushed to Today in October 2016. “You literally just wake up and look in the mirror and go, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing.'”

Four years later, news broke that the pair quietly welcomed a second child, but Biel kept her pregnancy out of the spotlight. “I had, like, a secret COVID baby,” she joked during a June 2021 appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast of son Phineas. “It wasn’t like it was supposed to be a secret. It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left.”

Because of restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Limetown star wasn’t certain about who would be allowed in the delivery room with her. “There was a moment there that there was nobody allowed at all and I was really getting nervous about that situation,” she recalled. “But yes, [Justin] was allowed. I think if I had to be there alone, that would have been horrible. I would have been really scared.”

Nearly a decade into their marriage, the twosome have faced a few challenges — but Biel thinks the hard times have brought them closer. “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it,” she told Access Hollywood of her relationship in April. “And I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

