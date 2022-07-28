Beach babe! Jessica Biel showed off her banging bikini body while on vacation in Italy, and it’s safe to say Justin Timberlake is one lucky man.

The Candy star, 40, was spotted soaking up the sun in Sardinia on Thursday, July 28, wearing a sexy leopard print bikini from Tropic C — a swim label by supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The two-piece featured a triangle top and flattering high-waisted bottoms. The movie star accessorized with a black baseball cap and a simple gold necklace.

In addition to lounging, Biel was seen taking a swim, playing paddle ball and enjoying lots of PDA with Timberlake, 41. The lovebirds, who will celebrate 10 years of marriage in October, were photographed hugging, kissing and helping each other apply sunscreen. For his part, the hitmaker wore a black shirt, green swimming trunks and a bucket hat.

In April, the Sinner alum gushed about her husband and their upcoming milestone anniversary.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she told Access Hollywood. “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel continued: “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The Limetown lead and the “Cry Me a River” crooner began dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later. The couple tied the knot in October 2012 at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2014 that the twosome were expecting their first child.

The 7th Heaven alum gave birth to son Silas the following April. News broke in July 2020 that Biel and Timberlake secretly welcomed a second baby boy, but the “Suit & Tie” singer didn’t reveal the little one’s name until January 2021.

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier,” the Social Network actor said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Very grateful. … It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly. You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens,” he added.

