Accio cuteness! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake pulled off an extremely adorable family Halloween costume for 2021.

The “Mirrors” singer, 40, and the New Year’s Eve star, 39, dressed as the Harry Potter characters Albus Dumbledore and Minerva McGonagall, respectively, while son Silas, 6, went as Harry. His little brother, Phineas, played the part of Hedwig, Harry’s pet owl.

“Last night at MAGIC hour,” the 7th Heaven alum wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 1, alongside three photos of the family trick-or-treating. The couple didn’t show their sons’ faces in the pictures, but fans got a glimpse of Phineas walking with help from his mom.

The duo secretly welcomed the toddler in 2020. Fellow singer Brian McKnight revealed the news in July of that year, saying during an interview that the pair recently “had a new baby.”

During a January interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former ‘NSync member revealed his second child’s name for the first time.

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome and he’s so cute and nobody is sleeping, but we’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier,” the “Rock Your Body” crooner said at the time. “Very grateful.”

Despite his joy at becoming a father again, the In Time actor joked that he and his wife “don’t see each other anymore” now that they have two kids instead of one.

“It’s a lot of fun but I guess the saying goes, ‘Go from a zone defense to a man-to-man very quickly,’” he quipped, using a basketball analogy. “‘You go get that one, I’ll get this one.’ But it’s great and Silas is super excited. Right now, he’s very much liking it but, you know, Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so, I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

Earlier this year, the family moved from Los Angeles to Tennessee. “They both prefer the country life,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “It’s great for the boys because they have so much space and freedom.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, have long been open about the fact that they want to raise their kids away from the spotlight, and the move has helped them work toward that goal. “They’re both really happy they finally pulled the trigger and moved out of L.A.,” the source explained. “It’s been really good for them. In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they’ve ever been.”