Jessica Biel gave a rare look at her private life while celebrating her three Valentines: Justin Timberlake and their two sons.

Biel, 41, shared a tribute to Timberlake, 43, and their children, Silas and Phineas, via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14, captioning the post, “Valentines x3 ♥️♥️♥️.”

The series of three photos showed a brief glimpse of Timberlake in his fatherly role. The first featured Timberlake holding Phineas, 3, on his shoulders while the two played in the snow. Timberlake and Silas, 8, appeared next to one another in the second photo, with the little one on skis. The third pic was just of the two brothers watching TV and enjoying a snack.

Biel and Timberlake have been married since 2012 and have tried to find the balance between sheltering their kids and keeping them out of the limelight.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.

Timberlake said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in 2021, “I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we’re not weirdly private. But we’re conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do.”

Holidays have been one of those opportunities for the family to not be “weirdly private.” Biel last shared a photo of her kids via Instagram on Father’s Day 2023, writing to Timberlake, “Major love to all the Daddy’s out there today! And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father’s Day, baby!”

Related: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Family Album From boy band to family man! Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have shared some sweet family moments with their fans over the years. The duo tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, three years later. In January 2018, the “Rock Your Body” singer admitted he was ready to give his […]

Timberlake did the same on Mother’s Day, posting a picture of Biel and their sons. “This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night,” he wrote. “I’m in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy!” (He has since removed all of his Instagram photos posted before January 12 while promoting his new music.)