Jessica Biel “believes in” her and husband Justin Timberlake’s relationship, but that doesn’t mean it will be “smooth sailing” when he’s on tour, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re thriving as a couple,” the insider says, noting that Biel, 41, is “understandably nervous” about how Timberlake’s upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour will affect their dynamic.

Many of her reservations stem from Timberlake’s scandalous past, including the 2019 incident when he was photographed getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. “Jessica is a bit worried about the tour,” the source tells Us, while a second insider warns, “If Justin were to have another incident, it would be the last straw for Jessica.”

The couple, who share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, seemingly bounced back after Timberlake, 43, apologized for his “lapse in judgment” with Wainwright, 34, and issued a public apology to Biel.

However, the incident left an impression on Biel. “Jessica felt betrayed and devastated,” a third source claims.

Despite their ups and downs, the pair — who tied the knot in 2012 — have continued to take steps forward in the years that have followed the drama. The third source explains that Timberlake and Biel turned to couples counseling and had a “great bonding experience” living in their Montana home during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

“The experiences they’ve navigated together have strengthened their bond and showcased their resilience,” the first insider says. Unfortunately, Timberlake’s 2019 misstep isn’t the only scandal plaguing the musician as he prepares to tour from April to December.

Earlier this month, former Playboy model Zoe Gregory claimed to the Daily Mail that she hooked up with Timberlake when he was dating Cameron Diaz. Timberlake and Diaz, now 51, were an item from 2003 to 2006.

“We ended up fooling around,” Gregory alleged of her run-in with Timberlake at the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s. “I didn’t have sex with him, but we had a fondle and we made out.” Timberlake has yet to comment on the allegations.

Biel, meanwhile, has remained focused on drowning out the chatter, according to the second source. “She knows who Justin was before and doesn’t let it get to her,” the insider claims.

As Timberlake’s tour approaches, both he and Biel are looking toward a more trusting future. The singer “plans to limit his alcohol intake and remove himself from any inappropriate situations,” the third source shares, revealing to Us that Timberlake will “be checking in with Jessica every night before he goes to bed.”

Biel, who the first source tells Us plans to join her husband for several shows, is “hopeful” ahead of the couple’s time apart. However, “she’s not throwing all caution to the wind,” the insider says.

Biel, who the first source tells Us plans to join her husband for several shows, is "hopeful" ahead of the couple's time apart. However, "she's not throwing all caution to the wind," the insider says.