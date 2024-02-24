Justin Timberlake is “incredibly grateful” for his family life with wife Jessica Biel.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” Timberlake, 43, quipped on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 24. “Two boys and a wonderful wife and I’m just happy. Is that controversial these days?”

Timberlake and Biel, 41, got married in 2012 after five years of dating. They expanded their family in 2015, welcoming eldest son Silas. Their second son, Phineas, followed five years later in 2020.

“Phineas really came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it. Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”

The insider added at the time: “They’re both such devoted parents. As much as they love their careers, they both say being mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had.”

While the musician and Biel love their life in Tennessee with their boys, Silas and Phineas can sometimes be a handful.

“I am devastatingly nervous about [Silas and Phineas becoming teenagers]. God, I mean, it’s terrifying,” Biel joked to Entertainment Tonight in June 2023. “What’s going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time.”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m gonna help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.’”

Timberlake’s family also provided inspiration for his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, which drops on March 15.

“The last line of the first song I say, ‘I’m everything you thought I was. I’m everything I thought I was. It was everything I thought it was,” he explained on Friday. “I think it’s just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired, really, to get you to this point are beautiful and you can take all those things and I don’t think I’ve ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say, ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ And just be thankful for it.”