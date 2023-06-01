Boys will be boys! Jessica Biel is unsure of what to expect once her and Justin Timberlake’s sons hit their teenage years.

“I am devastatingly nervous about it,” the Cruel Summer executive producer, 41, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, June 1, when speaking about Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, growing up. “God, I mean, it’s terrifying.”

The Minnesota native, who rose to fame as a teen actress on 7th Heaven, noted that being a child is not easy. “What’s going to happen to these kids?” she asked. “What they have to go through with puberty, it’s hard being a kid. I tell my 8-year-old that all the time.”

Biel continued: “I’m like, ‘Dude, it’s hard being 8. I get it.’ And then I’m gonna help him see that it’s hard being 41. He’s just looking at me like, ‘What? You don’t matter.'”

The former child star explained that her little ones currently bring her peace after working Freeform’s Cruel Summer and the 2022 Hulu thriller series, Candy, in which she portrayed accused killer Candy Montgomery.

“I have to come home and be a mom to these kids, so I leave it at work,” Biel told E! News on Thursday. “I can do that well. That’s something that I’ve worked on for myself and I really want to be able to have that work-life separation.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Summer Catch actress revealed that her and Timberlake’s boys “make my life totally insane and so fun and so full of love.” She added: “So, that darkness doesn’t have any place for me at home and I leave it at work.”

The Valentine’s Day star and the former ‘NSync singer, 42, tied the knot in 2012. Three years later, they welcomed their eldest son, Silas, in April 2015.

The couple hit a bump in the road in November 2019 when Timberlake was spotted drunkenly holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. The “SexyBack” crooner publicly apologized one month later to his “amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation” in a lengthy social media post.

As the controversy blew over, the pair appeared to be back on track upon entering the new year. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2020 that quarantining as a family amid the coronavirus pandemic lockdown “ultimately brought them closer.”

Three months later, news broke that Biel had quietly welcomed her and Timberlake’s second child, son Phineas.

“They both admit that having two kids has been harder than they ever expected, but the good thing is they’ve really bonded over it,” an insider exclusively told Us in August 2021. “Jessica says Justin has totally stepped up, they’re a great team.”