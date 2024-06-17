Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are careful to keep their two children out of the spotlight.

But to mark Father’s Day, the couple shared a rare glimpse into their tight-knit family unit, individually posting photos of sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Timberlake, 43, was the first of the pair to celebrate online, taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 16, to reflect on fatherhood.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” the singer captioned a carousel of two photos. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

The two snaps capture Timberlake, who has been married to Biel, 42, since 2012, cuddling into one of his sons and raising the other up in his arms. Both images appear to have been taken backstage at Timberlake’s current Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Biel’s Father’s Day tribute appeared just hours later and featured four similarly touching photos including Timberlake playing with one son and posing with the other while wearing masks.

Biel captioned the Instagram post, “You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK. The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”

The actress’ Instagram carousel also included a shot of Timberlake wearing a sweater with the words, “I’m not doing s—t today. Mission accomplished,” and another shot of Timberlake kissing Biel’s head as the pair pose for a selfie.

The declaration of love comes after Biel recently revealing on The View that the couple’s relationship is a “work in progress.”

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” Biel said on the show’s May 16 episode. She also detailed how they stay connected to their children via Zoom and FaceTime whenever they’re away from home.

As Timberlake’s current tour takes him away from the family’s Nashville home until it wraps in December, Biel also spoke of how she very quickly felt his absence.

“I’m already exhausted — there’s been four shows! Oh, my God!” Biel said on The View. “I don’t know how he is gonna do it. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it. Somehow, someway.”

Timberlake kicked off his tour in Canada in April, and Biel showed her support via Instagram with a slideshow of family photos. In one snap, the actress crouched down on one knee in front of their sons, who turned their backs to the camera while wearing their dad’s tour merch.

“It’s a family affair y’all,” she teased in the caption.