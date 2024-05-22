Jessica Biel is opening up about bringing her family to Tennessee.

The Candy star, 42, revealed during a Wednesday, May 22, podcast episode of “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” that the paparazzi played a big role in choosing Nashville to call home. “You get hammered on the East Coast, you kind of get hammered on the West Coast,” she explained. “That’s why we don’t really live there anymore. It’s just trying to create some normalcy for these kids, and we want to share our family with our loved ones and friends.”

Biel, who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, with her husband, Justin Timberlake, added that she doesn’t want to “expose” her kids to public scrutiny.

“We try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that,” she explained. “That’s just our family choice.”

The foursome’s move to Tennessee has been “great for the boys,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in 2021, noting that Silas and Phineas have “so much space and freedom.”

The source added, “They’re both really happy they finally pulled the trigger and moved out of L.A. It’s been really good for them. In a lot of ways, this is the happiest they’ve ever been.”

Timberkale, 43, grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, and hinted years prior to the couple’s move that he wanted to return to his home state. During his 20/20 Experience tour in 2013, the singer shared that he “admires” Nashville.

“They take care of their own. There are not a lot of places in the world, much less America, that do that. It’s just a great place,” he explained, adding that he wants to “sink some teeth” into the city in the future.

Along with their home in Nashville, Timberlake and Biel also own property at The Yellowstone Club, a members-only venue in Madison County, just west of Big Sky, Montana. The luxury spot offers access to Pioneer Mountain, a prime skiing destination, and remains the only private mountain ski resort in the world.

“They both prefer the country life,” an insider told Us. “She wanted a place in the mountains too, so they have the place in Big Sky. That way they can have the best of all worlds.”

Timberlake is currently globetrotting following the release of his new album, Everything I Thought I Was. His Forget Tomorrow World Tour will see him making stops everywhere from Los Angeles to Amsterdam to London.

While appearing on The View earlier this month, Biel shared that the pair’s relationship is a “work in progress,” especially amid their busy work schedules. “It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” she explained, noting that they rely on Zoom and FaceTime when away from home.

“I’m already exhausted — there’s been four shows! Oh, my God!” Biel quipped. “I don’t know how he is gonna do it. I don’t know how we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna get through it. Somehow, someway.”