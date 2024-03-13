Justin Timberlake is finally giving Us what we want — new ‘NSync music.

“Track 17: PARADISE,” Timberlake, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13, alongside an audio clip teasing the new track, which features his former boy band. The song appears on his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which drops on Friday, March 15.

The clip previewed the group’s new song “Paradise” and features the band — which consists of Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — harmonizing on the ballad.

“‘Cause I waited, I’ve been waiting forever / Right here for this moment / Between you and I,” the band sings. “Everything is happening and it’s just what I imagined / I imagined it would feel like paradise / You know I’d give anything to be the only one / Just look at us, we’re right here where we belong / And it was written ’cause the stars said I was yours.”

Related: Everything ‘NSync Has Said About a Reunion Fans aren’t ready to say “bye, bye, bye” to ‘NSync — and the boy band is well aware of the desire for a reunion. Members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have alluded to a reunion for decades since they first went their separate ways in 2002. However, their messages […]

Several of the guys took to the comments section to share their excitement over the song.

“Would be fun to perform this together sometime!” Kirkpatrick, 52, replied, while Fatone, 47, quipped, “I sound good !!!!”

Bass, 44, quoted the song, sharing, “I’ve been waiting forever, right here for this moment.”

This is the second track ‘NSync has dropped in the past year. In September 2023, the guys reunited after a two-decade hiatus to release “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together movie soundtrack. (Timberlake stars in the animated franchise.)

Earlier this year, Timberlake announced that he would be releasing his first album in six years and dropped the first single, “Selfish.” Timberlake hinted in February that ‘NSync would be featured on the album after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the song “Paradise” appeared to have ‘NSync’s name written beside it after he gave a sneak peek of the vinyl packaging.

Related: Justin Timberlake Through the Years: From ‘Star Search’ to ‘NSync to Grammy Winn... Justin Timberlake has come a long way since his humble beginnings in Memphis, Tennessee. Timberlake competed on Star Search in 1992 one year before he became a cast member on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera JC Chasez, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. Timberlake and Chasez stayed friends after their Mouseketeer […]

“Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise,” one user replied to Timberlake via TikTok. The pop star reshared the comment with a clip of him pulling down his sunglasses, staring straight into the camera lens and blinking twice before pushing his glasses back up and smiling.

One month prior, Timberlake also shared that he was in the studio with his fellow bandmates and gushed about how fun it was to reunite.

“It’s kind of crazy — there’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry,” the singer said during a January appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future.”