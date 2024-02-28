Your account
Celebrity News

Justin Timberlake Seemingly Confirms ‘NSync Feature on New Album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’

By
Did Justin Timberlake Confirm a NSync Feature on His New Album
Is another ‘NSync reunion in the works?

Justin Timberlake took to social media on Wednesday, February 28, to post a short TikTok where he shared a fan’s comment that said, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise.”

While Timberlake, 43, didn’t technically reply “yes” or “no,” he did seemingly confirm the fan’s theory with his actions. In the six-second clip, the singer pulled down his sunglasses, stared straight into the camera lens and blinked twice before pushing his glasses back up and smiling.

The speculation started earlier this week when Timberlake shared the vinyl packaging for his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which hits shelves on Friday, March 15. While showing off the track list on the back of the sleeve, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the song “Paradise,” appeared to have ‘NSync’s name written beside it.

After Timberlake reacted to the reunion speculation, fellow group member Chris Kirpatrick got in on the fun by commenting on the post with two eye emojis.

While JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone haven’t spoken out about the possible new N’Sync collab, Timberlake did hint that more music from them would be coming out when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January.

Did Justin Timberlake Confirm a NSync Feature on His New Album
“That was fun,” he said of the group getting together last year to record the song “Better Place” for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. “It’s kind of crazy — there’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future.”

N’Sync originally formed in 1995 and two years later they released their debut self-titled album. Their second and third studio albums, No Strings Attached and Celebrity, dropped in 2000 and 2002, respectively. The band has been nominated for eight Grammys over the years, as well as won three American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2002, the group announced they were going on hiatus after their Celebrity world tour and Timberlake pursued a solo career. 2023’s “Better Place” marks their first song together in more than 20 years.

While the band has hinted that they may tour again in the future, Timberlake will be hitting the road for his new album later this year.

“SUMMER & FALL. See you there, #TFTWTOUR,” he captioned a post earlier this month showcasing his upcoming concert dates.

His first stop will be on Monday, April 29 in Vancouver, British Columbia and he will wrap up on Tuesday, July 9, in Lexington, Kentucky.

NSync
Justin Timberlake

