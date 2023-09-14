‘NSync is releasing their first song in two decades … for the new Trolls movie. .

The new track, titled “Better Place,” was announced alongside the official Trolls Band Together trailer on Thursday, September 14. Fans will be able to listen to the full version on September 29, but for now snippets are available via TikTok.

The latest installment in the Trolls trilogy will feature Justin Timberlake’s character, Branch, reuniting his brothers and former boy band, BroZone.

“Branch, we’re out of sync,” Floyd (Troye Sivan) tells his brother in a teaser. “We’ve gone from boys to men, and now there’s only one direction for us to go: to the back streets.”

The collaboration marks the boy band’s first new song in more than 20 years. Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Timberlake, 42, originally formed the pop group in 1995 and reached stardom with hit songs including “Bye Bye Bye” and “Tear’ Up My Heart.” In 2007, Bass, 44, confirmed that the group parted ways to explore individual endeavors.

Earlier this year, however, ‘NSync fans started to wonder whether the band was working on something new after Bass raised eyebrows in July with several social media posts hinting at a potential reunion.

“Me staring at the incoming call from my manager after I made another joke on TikTok about *NSYNC getting back together,” he captioned a TikTok at the time.

Earlier this year, Bass said he would “never say never” to the possibility of a potential ‘NSync reunion tour, telling Billboard in February, “I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment,” he said. “But I do think the world needs something again from ‘NSync. I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it’s before I’m 80 years old.”

Chasez, 47, meanwhile, hinted at a possible comeback after starring in a boy band-inspired commercial for the cat food company Meow Mix. “I think working with the Tabby 5, it has left me thinking about other boy band ventures. You never know what could happen,” he said in an Instagram ad one month later.

News of the Trolls collab comes days after the group presented an award for Best Pop Video at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

“Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,'” Chasez said as the band took the stage. “It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Bass added, “A lot has changed over the last two decades, but one thing remains constant: a creative, boundary-pushing video leaves a lasting mark for decades.”

After announcing Taylor Swift won for her “Anti-Hero” track, the singer took the stage to fan girl. “I’m not doing well pivoting,” Swift, 33, said. “Like, I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified and to receive this from your golden pop hands is — really, it’s too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets.”