‘NSync fans are in a frenzy after several members of the iconic boy band have hinted at a possible reunion via social media.

While Lance Bass often talks about his experiences as a ‘90s heartthrob online, some of the singer’s recent TikTok posts have centered around his time in the group. “POV: you’re doing chores and start getting flashbacks,” Bass, 44, captioned a July 6 upload, featuring himself dancing to ‘NSync’s “Here We Go” while doing housework.

In addition to putting his ‘NSync music knowledge to the test and having his husband, Michael Turchin, rank his most memorable outfits in more July TikTok uploads, Bass also addressed potential reunion rumors. “Me staring at the incoming call from my manager after I made another joke on TikTok about *NSYNC getting back together,” he captioned a July 24 post.

Bass continued to add fuel to reunion rumors by quizzing himself and TikTokers Kate Steinberg and Rod on ‘90s music lyrics — including multiple ‘NSYNC songs — on Thursday, August 17. “I think you do well in a band,” Rod joked to Bass at the end of the video.

Fellow member JC Chasez has also hinted at a potential comeback as he recently starred in a boy band-inspired commercial for the cat food company Meow Mix. “I think working with the Tabby 5, it has left me thinking about other boy band ventures. You never know what could happen,” he teased in an Instagram ad on Wednesday, August 16.

Earlier this month, Justin Timberlake caused fans to freak out after posting a throwback snap of him and Chasez, 47, in the studio together in honor of the latter’s birthday.

Some of the biggest reunion hints so far have come not from the members themselves, but from music manager Melinda Bell. “#wheelsup for a loooong day, but I wouldn’t change a thing,” she tweeted on Thursday. She followed up the post with an update one day later, writing, “Finally #wheelsup a great productive day. Oh and happy birthday @jw7680 and yes *NSYNC fans you are the best with your clue hinting. Xo.”

Many fans are questioning Bell’s posts. “But…But…But…will we be rewarded for our clue hunting skills?” one fan wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter), while another joked: “I will sell my leg to see #NYSYC … We are dying over here to know more information. PLEASE LET THERE BE A TOUR. PLEASE.”

The band — which also includes members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — previously reunited sans Timberlake, 42, for a surprise Coachella performance with Ariana Grande in 2019. Fatone, 46, later revealed Timberlake was unable to join them due to his own tour at the time.

While Coachella marks the group’s biggest reunion in recent years, Bass told Billboard in February that he will “never say never” to hitting the road again. “I think it just has to be the right time; we all have to be inspired in the moment. But I do think the world needs something again from ‘NSync,” he shared. The group was formed in 1995 and released four studio albums before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2002.

Bass continued: “I always feel bad that there was no ending, because we didn’t have a final show, we didn’t have a final tour, because we didn’t know it was the final days. I think we owe it to the fans to give them something at some point. I just hope it’s before I’m 80 years old.”