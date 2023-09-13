The MTV Video Music Awards are always the wildest awards show of the year, but some of the most exciting moments happen backstage.

Case in point: the alleged confrontation between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake. A viral video showed Megan, 28, and Timberlake, 42, having what looked like a heated discussion backstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 12. Timberlake greeted Megan as she was having her hair touched up, but Megan responded with what some fans thought was anger.

That was not the case, however — Megan was simply telling Timberlake she wanted to have a longer conversation. “Meg loves Justin,” an insider close to the situation told Us Weekly on Tuesday night. “She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before.’ It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Megan confirmed there was no bad blood in a TikTok video she shared on Wednesday, September 13. “I just talk with my hands lol,” she captioned a clip that showed the duo laughing and chatting at a VMAs afterparty. “See ya next time @JustinTimberlake.”

Keep scrolling for more photos and behind-the-scenes tidbits from the 2023 MTV VMAs: