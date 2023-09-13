There’s nothing but love between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake despite their seemingly tense exchange at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Megan, 28, took to TikTok on Wednesday, September 13, to share a selfie video with Timberlake, 42, from backstage. “I just talk with my hands lol. See ya next time @justintimberlake,” she captioned the post.

The clip — seemingly taken at a VMAs afterparty — featured Megan and Timberlake sitting next to one another, talking animatedly. Megan held up her pointer finger while addressing the former ’NSync singer, who burst into laughter as she spoke.

Do as Infinity’s song “Fukai Mori” played in the background, so their conversation could not be heard.

Megan — who debuted her song “Bongos” with Cardi B during the Tuesday, September 12, awards ceremony — made headlines that night after she ran into Timberlake backstage. In a video shared via social media, Megan got her hair fixed up while Timberlake and his ’NSync bandmates walked by. Timberlake then turned back toward Megan, who appeared to be yelling at him, pointing her finger and shaking her head.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that Timberlake was just introducing himself to Megan, clarifying that there was no bad blood.

“Meg loves Justin. She was saying ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before,’” the insider told Us. “It was their first time meeting and she was excited.”

Moments before the viral exchange, Timberlake and his former bandmates — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — made an appearance on the main stage.

’NSync, who last performed as a group during a surprise reunion at the 2013 VMAs, presented the award for Best Pop Video on Tuesday night. “Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye,’” Chasez, 47, said. “It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us.”

Timberlake was the one to announce the winner, revealing the “unstoppable” Taylor Swift had scored her first award of the evening.

“I’m not doing well pivoting. Like, I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something?” Swift, 33, quipped to the boy band during her speech. “What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified and to receive this from your golden pop hands is — really, it’s too much.”