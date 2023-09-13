The biggest names and music put their best — fashion — foot forward at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

After basking in the many eye-catching looks on the pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Us Weekly named Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift and Sofia Carson as this year’s best dressed stars.

To see their looks, press “play” on the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on our favorite garbs of the night:

1) Cardi B

Cardi’s statuesque Dilara Findikoglu gown was museum worthy. The metallic floor-length number was covered in thousands of hair clips, creating a protruding design at the 30-year-old rapper’s waist. She gave Us even more drama with her accessories, wearing coordinating bracelets and chrome nail polish. She let her outfit be the statement, opting for soft glam that included a glossy lined-lip and warm eyeshadow. She had her hair styled bone straight, worn loose down her shoulders.

2) Selena Gomez

Gomez, 31, brought the heat in custom Oscar de La Renta. The red slit dress featured a halter construction with “hand-beaded” detailing throughout and a “floral tendril skirt,” per the fashion house. The breathtaking garment clung to Gomez’s figure making her look elegant and snatched. She teamed the dress with crimson sandal heels and butterfly jewelry. For glam, she rocked rosy cheeks and a matte pink lip.

3) Megan Thee Stallion

The 28-year-old rapper proved that “naked” dresses are here to stay when she graced the pink carpet in a sheer corset dress by Brandon Blackwood. While racy, the see-through number was tasteful and gave off an Old Hollywood feel thanks to its waist-cinching design. She added some sparkle with a glittery choker and wore her hair slicked back. She completed her look with striking glam that included a bold cat eye.

4) Taylor Swift

Swift, 33, has Us convinced that Reputation may be the next album she’s rerecording as she attended the awards show in an edgy black dress by Versace — an aesthetic closely associated with the 2017 project. The asymmetrical gown featured gold hardware throughout and a daring thigh-high slit. She accessorized with layered metallic necklaces and rocked heavy eyeliner.

5) Sofia Carson

Carson, 30, took a fashion risk that paid off in a blue sequin ensemble Alexandre Vauthier. The getup included protruding shoulder pads, flared sleeves, a floor-length skirt and an elongated hem. Carson even dared to top the look off with matching pointed-toe boots.