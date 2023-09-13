Selena Gomez brought her fierce and firey style to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Gomez, 30, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the Tuesday, September 12, awards show. Her cherry-colored dress featured a fitted see-through beaded bodice finished with a halter top and floral details. With every step she took, her slit skirt swung back and forth in long fringes. She made the look even more glittery with diamond flower earrings, matching rings and bangles, chrome red nails and scarlet pumps.

For glam, Gomez stunned with a natural foundation, feathered eyebrows, matte lips and warm eyeshadow shades. Her brunette tresses were parted down the middle and worn in a sleek straight style.

Ahead of the show, Gomez teased her look on her Instagram story with selfies and shots of her shiny nails.

Keep scrolling to see Gomez’s fabulous look from the VMAs.