Justin Timberlake was arrested on DWI-related charges in the Hamptons.

Us Weekly confirmed Timberlake’s arrest on Tuesday, June 18. The singer was taken into custody on Monday, June 17, after being charged with driving while intoxicated. (ABC News broke the story Tuesday morning.)

Timberlake is still in custody and is expected to appear in a Sag Harbour court on Tuesday.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

Timberlake is currently on the road, performing his first concert tour in five years, the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. His concerts started in April and are set to run through this December. Timberlake is set to perform in Chicago this coming weekend with shows set at the United Center on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

While Timberlake was in the Hamptons on Monday night, his wife, Jessica Biel, was spotted filming her upcoming series The Better Sister in New York City earlier that same day. The Daily Mail published photos of Biel, 42, wearing medieval-themed clothing while in Central Park. She was all smiles while working on a scene with costar Corey Stoll.

Neither Timberlake nor Biel have spoken publicly of the arrest at the time of publication.

Timberlake’s recent brush with the law came after he and Biel shared rare family photos to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16. The couple, who have been married since 2012, share sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy,” Timberlake captioned a series of photos on Sunday. “I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”

Biel referred to her husband as the family’s “rock” in her social media post.

“The rock we climb on, we lean against,” she added. “The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”