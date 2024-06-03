Justin Timberlake put a recent concert on pause after it appeared that a fan needed medical assistance.

Timberlake, 43, performed at the Moody Center located on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Saturday, June 1. During the show, the musician made an abrupt stop, asking for the house lights to come on. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed Timberlake asking for help.

“Sorry everybody, one second,” he said in the clip. “We need some assistance right here, about five rows back.”

While it’s unclear what the emergency was, Timberlake was seen clapping shortly thereafter and asking fans to make some noise for the quick response. TMZ reported that the fan returned to their seat after being checked out by venue staff.

Related: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.

Separate videos of the incident shared via social media show Timberlake speaking directly to the fan.

“Are we OK? No, no problem!” he said in one clip. “OK, we’re OK.”

Timberlake is currently on the road for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour — his first concert tour in five years — which kicked off in April and is set to run through December.

While Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, “believes in” her husband and his ongoing musical success, their relationship might not be “smooth sailing” while he’s on the road for nearly a year, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February.

“They’re thriving as a couple,” the insider continued, noting that Biel, 41, is “understandably nervous” about her husband being away from home.

The couple, who wed in 2012, have experienced some ups and downs in the public eye, but the challenges have only made them stronger. (Timberlake made headlines in 2019 after he was spotted cozying up to Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. He has since apologized for the incident.)

Related: Justin Timberlake's Dating History Ladies’ man! Justin Timberlake paired up with a slew of A-listers before settling down with wife Jessica Biel in 2012. The singer counts Britney Spears, Cameron Diaz, Jenna Dewan, Fergie, Alyssa Milano and more famous females as his exes. Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 after dating on and off for five […]

“The experiences they’ve navigated together have strengthened their bond and showcased their resilience,” the same source told Us, explaining that the couple had a “great bonding experience” during the COVID pandemic. The duo spent a solid amount of 2020 quarantining at their Montana home with kids Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

Biel does plan to join Timberlake on the road for some shows, the source explained. The actress is “hopeful” that everything will go smoothly, but “she’s not throwing all caution to the wind” in terms of their time apart.

More recently, Biel admitted that her and Timberlake’s marriage is a “work in progress,” amid their busy schedules.

“It’s constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time,” she said during an appearance on The View last month.