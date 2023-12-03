Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For remote workers, the weekend is a chance to put on real clothes and look cute, while for others, the weekend is a chance to dress down after long commutes to work and business casual requirements. Whichever you are, we have curated a list of fashion finds that are essential to weekends and will help showcase the happy-go-lucky personality you may keep hidden throughout the week.
This is your chance to scroll through cute outfits, pick out accessories that elevate your adorable vibe and find the attire that speaks to you for your upcoming soirées, cookie decorating activities and Harry Potter marathons.
Accessories
1. Wrap yourself up in an oversized chunky scarf that blocks the wind and keeps you all snuggled up this winter.
2. Reach for a fleece-lined beanie cap, available in a variety of colors, to keep your ears nice and warm.
3. The easiest way to jump on the cottagecore cowgirl trend is to add a cowgirl hat to any outfit you already own.
4. Cue outdoor activities and fuzzy faux-fur mittens for skating, driving and walking around the neighborhood while admiring the seasonal lights.
Tops
5. Get the essential staple this winter: an oversized cable sweater for a warm, toasty vibe that will be your go-to all season long.
6. Slip into this soft knit top with a hint of lace peeking out above the bust line for a touch of class.
7. Every woman needs a flannel button-up in their arsenal of tops — and this one happens to be on sale!
8. Get lost in this super plush oversized ribbed turtleneck sweater, available in burnt orange and grey.
Bottoms
9. Grab a pair of skinny jeans with all-day stretch, because not every outfit needs to be baggy (despite what the trends may say).
10. Get these high-waisted black jeans that look good with everything and show off a sleek silhouette.
11. These wide-leg pants look flattering on everyone and can be worn to work or brunch with the girls.
12. These wide-leg jeans have a deep blue hue and give off a refined casual vibe that can be dressed up or down.
One + Done
13. Lean into bohemian style with this overall jumpsuit that can be worn in the summer or winter. Roll up the hem and pair with your favorite sneakers.
14. Made with a babydoll-inspired silhouette, this maxi dress is carefree and looks casual-chic with a denim jacket and cowboy boots.
15. Throw on a sweater maxi dress with pleats from the waist down, available in pink, beige or blue.
16. Try a mock-neck zip-up jumpsuit that has a hint of Rosie the Riveter and comes in black or white.
17. Technically a two-piece but sold as a set, this long skirt and long-sleeve top are perfect for holiday parties. A bestseller on Amazon!
