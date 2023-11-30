I’ll Be Living in These Bestselling Luxe Pajamas All Winter Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The hustle and bustle of everyday life can be taxing for many of Us. For me, it’s all about crushing deadlines, spending time with my loved ones and getting as much rest as possible. After-work events and late-night catch-up sessions with my besties often interfere with my sleep schedule. The amount of rest I get may vary, but sleeping in cozy pajamas is a non-negotiable I refuse to budge on.
Maybe it’s the “delulu” in me talking, but climbing in between the sheets wearing buttery-soft PJs makes the shortest cat nap feel like hours of counting sheep. Lightweight short sets and sleep dresses are my top picks during the warmer months, but long-sleeve two-piece sets are my faves during the fall and winter. I’ve recently added a few new pairs of PJs to my collection ahead of the winter, and Nordstrom was naturally my first stop.
Get the Moonlight Eco Knit Pajama Set for just $75 at Nordstrom!
After scrolling through a few pages, I landed on the Moonlight Eco Knit Pajama set. I was instantly sold! Along with being undeniably cute and trendy, these PJs are bestsellers at Nordstrom — so, of course, I had to check them out.
Inspired by formal menswear, these knit pajamas live up to the hype. I sweat a lot, so it’s important to me to find nighttime wear which won’t make me wake up in a puddle. This two-piece was just what I needed. While the knit fabric was enough to keep me warm, it didn’t make me overheat — and that scored major brownie points with me. I’m the self-proclaimed queen of cozy, so you know I mean business!
Available in 18 fun shades, these pajamas are up for grabs in so many cute colors and prints. Sweet Barbiecore pink hues are made for fans of the hit movie. Plus, there are animal and floral print options for fashionistas who love nature too. Personally, I kept things very basic, opting for the black shade. It’s beyond versatile!
Shoppers are just as impressed with these popular pajamas as I am. Nearly 500 customers left comments detailing their experience with the plush pajamas. “Extra soft and cozy,” one shopper, who said they would purchase another pair, began. “Just do it! You won’t regret it,” another savvy Nordstrom customer advised. These PJs are a hit!
Now that the holiday season is in full swing, it’s the ideal time to add a new pair of pajamas to your collection. Shop the Moonlight Eco Knit Pajama Set for a plush and luxe outfit to get the best night’s sleep — and look adorable at brunch the next day!
See it: Get the Moonlight Eco Knit Pajama Set for just $75 at Nordstrom!
