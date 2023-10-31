Shoppers Say These Bestselling Thermal Pajamas Are a Must for Fall and Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fall fashion and layering go hand in hand. Along with showcasing your savvy sense of style, layering helps keep you warm as temperatures drop each autumn. Incorporating chunky knit sweaters with blouses and oversized jackets is one popular way to layer during sweater weather. However, there are some instances when it’s best to layer underneath your clothes with cozy thermal pajamas.
Wearing long johns or thermal pajamas as a base is a tale as old as time. Many of Us can think back to childhood when our parents made us bundle up with fitted pants and tops before dressing us in our day-to-day outfits to brave snowstorms. Well, the popular (and practical) trend is back with a vengeance. But thankfully, you can now snag comfy thermal pajamas on Amazon!
In terms of credentials, the Thermajane Store’s Thermal Pajama Set is the no. 1 bestseller in Women’s Thermal Underwear Sets on Amazon — and with good reason. Boasting more than 38,600 reviews, this set is made from 92% polyester and 8% spandex, which promotes heat retention. Along with providing warmth, this ultra-soft set has a moisture-wicking fabric which helps you stay dry and odor-free.
The machine-washable set is available in 13 shades, from royal blue to baby pink, and two fun prints — including a Christmas print and desert camo. Hello, matching family photo moments! The stretchable fabric makes it an ideal base layer for your cold weather ‘fits. This set is versatile because you can layer it underneath your favorite jeans and trousers. You can even wear them as a stand-alone outfit and team it with an oversized shacket or cardigan. Fall fashion goals are officially accomplished!
Amazon shoppers are incredibly impressed with these thermal pajamas. One shopper raved, “They are my new go-to pgs for the winter.”Another gushed about the versatility: “I’ve worn them under my clothes and as PJS,” the customer shared. “I’ve also worn the leggings as pants.” One skeptical shopper revealed how a trip to a football game turned this set into one of their favorites. “Watched a football game on a 35-degree, partly sunny, windy day,” the reviewer noted. “These kept the chill off and were quite comfortable.”
If you’re looking for a base layer to keep you warm this fall and winter, you must snag a pair of thermal pajamas. Shop the bestselling Thermajane Thermal Pajamas at Amazon before they sell out!
