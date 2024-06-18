Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Luscious, healthy hair takes time to grow, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a few things to your routine that can enhance the process. We’ve all heard of hair growth supplements, serums, scalp massagers and even red light therapy to help it grow thicker and longer, but an easy shampoo and conditioner swap can be just as effective — you just need to know what ingredients to look for.

One of the most efficacious hair growth ingredients is biotin. Also known as vitamin B7, this nutrient is crucial for protein synthesis in hair as it strengthens the integrity of each strand and helps them flourish. You might have incorporated biotin supplements into your routine, although you can also apply it topically to aid in growth and make your mane even shinier. That’s where the Bellisso Biotin Conditioner comes in.

Get the Bellisso Biotin Conditioner for $18 (originally $25) at Amazon!

This affordable conditioner is infused with biotin, so you’ll get a healthy dose of it every wash day. Along with helping your hair grow longer, thicker and stronger, it also offers a slew of other potential benefits that will make your hair look healthier immediately. For one, the nourishing formula was specially designed for those with dry, damaged hair, so it deeply repairs from the moment it grazes your locks, boosting shine and making your mane silky soft to the touch.

When paired with the matching shampoo, this duo also brings flat thin hair back to life. Each use makes hair appear thicker and more voluminous, making it look like you just came from the salon on any average day.

While some conditioners are only meant to be used on curly hair or fine hair, this one is suitable for all hair types so everyone in your family will be able to confidently use this and experience the results. Plus, without any sulfates those with color treated hair can also condition their strands, too.

Over 300 Amazon shoppers have completely raved about how their hair has changed for the better after they swapped their old conditioner with this bad boy. “You will not find anything better than this I promise,” one customer writes. “It will turn your hair into absolute silk. Works on any hair type. I even use it mixed with water to make a detangling spray for my mixed child with super curly hair and it’s amazing.” Another mentions the “major hair growth” and “boosted shine” after a few weeks of use.

If you’re looking for a low-cost way to grow your hair, Bellisso Biotin Conditioner is the thing to grab. Adding this to your shower routine could be the first step to the most luscious, voluminous hair of your life!

