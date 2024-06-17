Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emma Roberts loves when new beauty trends pop up, especially ones she can add to her favorite beauty routine. The American Horror Story actress recently shared her beauty secrets with Who What Wear, and she loves using this one item we found on sale. The product? The Divi Scalp Serum.

The Holidate actress told the fashion outlet she uses this scalp serum for hair growth. “I’m always trying to get my hair to be longer,” Roberts said. “My hair takes forever to grow, and especially after pregnancy, my hair was just such a mess. I use the scalp serum, and I’m really, really loving it.”

Get the Divi Scalp Serum for $48 at Amazon!

The Divi Scalp Serum contains peppermint oil, tea tree oil, amino acids, hyaluronic acid and menthol to help nourish the hair and scalp. The scalp serum removes product buildup and strengthens your hair while fighting off frizz and preventing hair breakage. This scalp serum is vegan and free of parabens and sulfates. Along with its natural ingredients, this scalp serum has caffeine, rosemary leaf extract and peptides to promote strong and healthy hair.

The Divi Scalp Serum has over 1,100 five-star reviews. One five-star shopper, who was experiencing a dry and itchy scalp during a postpartum period, raved how this scalp serum “has been the biggest game changer.” Another five-star reviewer who gave birth after six months of experiencing hair thinning on their temples shared that they saw “improvement with the thickness of my hair in that area after consistently putting this serum on every night.” A final five-star shopper noted that this scalp serum “makes my hair less frizzy and super soft.”

Make sure to add this scalp serum to your hair night routine.

