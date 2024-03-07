Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone’s always looking for a quick fix, whether it’s skin firming, weight loss, nail growth and — you guessed it — hair growth. Hair growth might be one of the most popular search inquiries, and it’s no secret why! We’re bombarded with photos of thick, luscious hair in every haircare advertisement and all over social media. It can be overwhelming at times, especially if you’re dealing with hair loss.

This scalp serum was designed with your struggle in mind, using powerful ingredients to hydrate the scalp, strengthen strands, prevent thinning and reduce hair loss. What makes this product different from other “quick fix” products is that this one has the results to back it up. 85% of study participants using this serum experienced significant growth in three months, many seeing results in as little as eight weeks. Eight weeks from now, it will still be spring. In other words, there’s plenty of time to thicken your hair pre-summer!

And no, this serum doesn’t use voodoo-like ingredients that haven’t been studied yet; rather, it utilizes a blend of clinically-tested vitamins, extracts, peptides, oils, collagen and other potent natural ingredients to expedite the growth, strengthening and hydrating processes. The serum acts as a natural DHT blocker, preventing hair thinning at the root. It also uses redensyl and capixyl to reactivate the hair follicles and biotin and vegan collagen thicken. The icing on the cake is reishi mushroom extract which provides a boatload of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

It does all of this without animal products, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and other harmful chemicals. And if you have color-treated hair, don’t worry — this serum won’t dull or change your shade! It was designed for all hair types and textures. Simply apply the serum to your scalp (giving special attention to the hair loss area), massage it in and let it sit. That’s all! Bonus: It has a soothing natural aloe vera scent that you might fall in love with.

It’s recommended to use this product up to twice per day — morning and night. It integrates seamlessly into your beauty routine, so you don’t have to change your current hair routine or stop using other products. We had no idea it could be so easy to revitalize and regrow your locks! After three months, a majority of study participants said their hair loss is diminished, hair is strengthened, hair is thicker and capillary density is noticeably enhanced. Count Us in!

