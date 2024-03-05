Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are a great deal of products out there that make bold claims: “overnight” this, “instant” that. It can be very difficult to decipher legit from, well, not legit. In a sea full of products, the best way to choose the best one for you is to look at the science. Some products make claims… but can they back it up? We’re always on the hunt for products that have proven ingredients, conduct clinical studies and if possible, have plenty of reviews for credibility. So throw on your science goggles — we actually found a good one!

This luxe facial serum uses a patented Bi-Mineral Contour Complex to target sagging, fine lines, wrinkles and crepey skin. But isn’t that what they all say? We dug a little further into the clinical trial data and it became clear — this serum is no joke. 100% of participants in a blind study reported firmer-feeling skin (some of Us can attest to this!), while 97% noticed an improvement in elasticity and a diminished appearance of skin crepiness. The timeline from start to finish was just eight weeks!

Get the Obagi Elastiderm Facial Serum at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon here!

But according to reviewers, initial improvements are visible after just 24 hours; that means softer, more resilient skin that bounces back like it did before the golden years. It’s all in the ingredients — the Bi-Mineral Contour Complex employs malonate and minerals copper and zinc to support elastin development (a.k.a. what makes your skin stretchy and firm). And while the formula contains these potent, powerful ingredients, it goes on smooth like butter… if you were to slather butter on your face.

The serum is — as you may have guessed — best suited for aging and crepey skin, but it can also be used to restore dehydrated or wrinkled skin. It was designed for all skin types, whether you fall on the oily side, dry side or right in the middle. One of the (many) best things about this product is that it couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine! Simply cleanse as usual and apply two pumps to the face, neck and décolleté. Do this morning and night and watch the skin magic happen!

Related: This Chocolatey Plant-Based Protein Supplement Won't Hurt Your Stomach Anyone who has taken a protein supplement, whether in a powder, drink or bar form, knows it can be a gamble, both on the taste and on the way you feel after taking it. Many protein powders are notorious for upsetting the stomach, causing gas, bloating, indigestion, nausea and cramping. This can be due to […]

The price is steep, but according to reviewers, it’s worth “every single penny.” They rave about the “absolute best” luxury serum on sites like Dermstore, Amazon and Obagi. Here are some thoughts from a few enthusiastic buyers:

“This is my fave skincare product of all time; the GOAT. It goes on like velvet, smells delightful, and has improved the age and appearance of my skin. I often get compliments on my skin!”

“I absolutely love it I would give 10 stars if it would allow me…”

“I’ve been using this product for a while and I’ve noticed such a difference in the texture, elasticity and fine line reduction in my skin! Will continue using forever.”

We can vouch for the serum… trust Us, it’s worth the hype!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Obagi Elastiderm Facial Serum at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon here!