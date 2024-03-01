Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Anyone who has taken a protein supplement, whether in a powder, drink or bar form, knows it can be a gamble, both on the taste and on the way you feel after taking it. Many protein powders are notorious for upsetting the stomach, causing gas, bloating, indigestion, nausea and cramping. This can be due to factors out of your control like ingredients or food intolerances you may or may not know about; it can also be due to user error like going zero to hero on your daily protein intake . . . that’s bound to cause a few issues!

But if you’re serious about improving your diet, you know how important protein is, especially if you exercise regularly and strive for proper recovery — after all, protein works wonders for your muscles, metabolism, brain function and satiety levels. We get it though — a few bad protein supplement experiences can deter you from ever touching one again, leading you to settle for bland chicken and eggs every day. It’s not super exciting, but at least it doesn’t cause stomach pain!

A protein powder that is made with high-quality ingredients, doesn’t hurt your stomach and tastes good is hard to come by, but we found one checks all of those boxes and more. For starters, this powder is vegan; most other protein powders are made from milk-derived whey or casein protein blends, so if you have trouble digesting lactose (which is an estimated 68% of the population), you’re in good hands!

Get the Live Conscious Organic Pea Protein Powder for $43 on Amazon!

Instead of whey or casein, this organic formula contains a blend of pea, rice, sacha inchi and pumpkin proteins. Together, these proteins provide amino acids (all nine of them!), omega-3s, minerals, methionine and more. And while the powder tastes indulgent, it contains neither sugar nor artificial sweeteners. It also leaves out GMOs, preservatives, soy, gluten, dairy and peanuts. In other words, this chocolatey, dessert-like supplement contains everything you want and nothing you don’t!

With 15 grams of protein in just 70 calories, you can enjoy this protein powder guilt-free, whether sprinkled atop oatmeal, mixed into yogurt, blended into a smoothie or used as a post-workout recovery drink. Reviewers have gotten ultra-creative with it, some using it to make protein mug cakes, pancakes, cookies, hot chocolate and other decadent treats. No deprivation here!

This protein powder allows you to doctor up your favorite sweets so they fit your current health goals. One reviewer put it perfectly: “I absolutely love this protein powder because not only does it actually taste good, it is also made with pea protein which is perfect for anyone who can’t have whey protein, or those of us who would like to avoid soy protein. The possibilities are endless in what you would like to add to this protein powder, to make a delightful and deliciously nutritious treat!”

We couldn’t agree more — anything goes in moderation! And it shouldn’t wreck your diet or your stomach, so no more excuses for missing your daily protein goals!

