This Brightening Under-Eye Gel Has Nearly Perfect Amazon Reviews

By
eyes
Getty Images

We all have sleepless nights. They’re frustrating to say the least, especially when you know you have to get up at a certain time the next morning; the “if I fall asleep by this time, I can still get five hours” debacle starts. Everyone’s been there, and it’s not fun — especially when the anxiety of not getting enough sleep becomes what disrupts the sleep itself.

Aside from feeling fuzzy all day, the only thing that makes a lack of sleep worse is looking like you didn’t get enough sleep — bags, dark circles, puffiness, the whole nine yards. It can be confidence-crushing! Nobody wants to look like a zombie all afternoon. Plus, dark circles aren’t only a result of insufficient sleep. You might be getting eight quality hours, but if you’re dehydrated or aging (like we all are), dark circles can still form. Your initial solution might be to load up on the concealer, but we found a cooling gel that does more than just brighten under your eyes.

Get the Eight Saints Light Show Brightening Eye Gel for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This gel uses ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and pomegranate extract to reduce redness, minimize puffiness, smooth out wrinkles and erase dark circles. The hyaluronic acid smoothes lines immediately upon application (yes, immediately!), while peptides signal the skin to boost collagen and elastin production, working together to give you that youthful glow. And since it blocks UV damage, the antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract also helps keep your skin supple, soft and smooth.

The star ingredient in this gel, a compound called MSM, may be known for its ability to brighten, but it’s clinically proven to restore skin’s firmness and elasticity as well! The combination of these powerful ingredients is what gives your skin a hydrated, wide-awake look, all without leaving your skin greasy or irritated.

If the formula sounds magical, that’s because it is! And we’ll be honest: we had a hard time believing that one product can do all of these things too, but then we checked the reviews — this gel is clearly the valedictorian of under-eye gels. You’ll want to wear it every day regardless of how well you slept — that’s how well it brightens! One reviewer writes:

“I’ve tried a lot of eye creams and gels, and very few of them have shown any noticeable results. I had mostly given up on the idea that they can deliver on what they advertise. Enter Light Show Eye Gel. OMG INSTANT RESULTS! The blueness and darkness around my eyes subside, my eyes are somehow less puffy and less hollow, and my skin looks relaxed but taught and firm. It’s the first time I’ve gone out without concealer in months! I’m seriously in love with this stuff. 5 stars, will definitely be purchasing again.”

It’s out of stock on the Eight Saints site, so you’re going to want to grab it ASAP on Amazon (before we do)!

Get the Eight Saints Light Show Brightening Eye Gel for $36 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other under-eye gels on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

