<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/under-eye-concealer-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated under eye concealer"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">We all know how hard it can be to look our best first thing in the morning, especially with <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-an-even-skin-tone-with-the-best-color-corrector-for-dark-circles/">dark under-eye circles</a> and bags. Sure, drinking plenty of water, getting lots of sleep, and using a good eye cream can help, but sometimes even the most diligent routine just isn’t enough. That's why a good under-eye concealer can be a total game-changer. Of course, not all concealers are created equal — some are super full coverage, some are more natural looking, and some are just plain bad. In this post, we review the most popular under-eye concealers of 2023 so you can pick the best one for your unique skin tone and texture. After reviewing a wide range of the most popular options, we had our beauty editors give each one a score from 1-5 based on the following factors: coverage, texture, creasing, shade range, and longevity. Keep reading for our recommendations on what to try and what to skip. No matter what under-eye issues you're dealing with, there's most likely something here that can help you. It has a vegan, super-blendable formula that allows for full coverage with a flawless matte finish. This concealer also doubles as a contour/highlight product and provides the skin with an instantly brighter, smoother, and firmer look. <strong>Here's what one of our beauty editors has to say: </strong> <blockquote>"I love the texture, and it blends really well with a finger, sponge, or brush. It's extremely long-lasting — I wear it all day long for work and the gym afterward (about 10 hours). The only drawback is that it's scented. It's a nice smell, but I prefer unscented products."</blockquote> The creamy, easy-to-blend formula won't flake or crease and nourishes the skin with mango seed and shea butter that helps to illuminate for a lifted effect. It also utilizes ingredients that help retain skin elasticity and protect against free radical damage and licorice root extract that can help <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-an-even-skin-tone-with-the-best-color-corrector-for-dark-circles/">brighten dark circles</a>. <strong>Check out this video for Shape Tape application tips:</strong> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPrQ6gykmoA Overall, despite the fragrance and the fact that it's on the pricier end, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is an excellent product for those looking for full coverage and a flawless matte finish in a formula that won't flake or crease. The nourishing ingredients used also make it beneficial in helping to brighten the skin and protect against degeneration from free radical damage.</div> <div> <p>Our Rating: 21/25</p> <ul> <li>Coverage: 5</li> <li>Texture: 5</li> <li>Creasing: 4</li> <li>Shade Range: 2</li> <li>Longevity: 5</li> </ul> </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Very high coverage</li> <li>Long-lasting</li> <li>No creasing</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Not many shades</li> <li>Has fragrance</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR14WBZ?tag=advon-usw-20">e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer</a> - Best Budget</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR14WBZ?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/elf-camo-concealer.jpg%22" alt="elf hydrating camo concealer"></a></figure> <div>While the e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer is well known in the beauty community for its low price point, its quality has it up in the ranks with all the expensive high-end options. It's super high coverage and can easily last all day without smudging or fading. Because it's available in an impressive 25 shades, it'll be easy to find the perfect one for your skin tone. And if you have sensitive skin, you can rest assured that this product is vegan and cruelty-free, as well as free from Phthalates, Parabens, Nonylphenol, Ethoxylates, Triclosan, and Triclocarban. <strong>Here's what one of our beauty editors has to say:</strong> "Using this, I can skip foundation because it's so high coverage and a single bottle lasts me months. The only thing I don't like is that when my skin is dry it shows the texture so you'll need to moisturize well before using it." Overall, e.l.f.'s Hydrating Camo Concealer is an ideal choice for those looking for an effective product that also supports their skincare needs and values while delivering amazing results. With its lightweight feel and full-coverage formula, it's easy to see why this concealer has become such a popular choice among beauty lovers everywhere!</div> <div> <p>Our Rating: 20/25</p> <ul> <li>Coverage: 5</li> <li>Texture: 4</li> <li>Creasing: 3 </li> <li>Shade Range: 4</li> <li>Longevity: 4</li> </ul> </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Super affordable</li> <li>High coverage</li> <li>Long lasting</li> <li>23 different shades</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Creases on dry skin</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Covergirl-Trublend-Undercover-Concealer-Beige/dp/B07PFLG8PK?tag=advon-usw-20">Covergirl Trublend Undercover Concealer</a> - Best Coverage</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/Covergirl-Trublend-Undercover-Concealer-Beige/dp/B07PFLG8PK?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/covergirl-concealer.jpg%22" alt="covergirl concealer"></a></figure> <div>Despite not being hyped much on TikTok, the Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer <em>delivers</em> in pretty much every category we looked at. It provides all-day coverage with a matte finish that won’t cake or flake, despite extended wear. The lightweight formula provides full coverage without feeling heavy or greasy. <strong>Here's what one of our beauty editors has to say: </strong> <blockquote><strong>"</strong>I was seriously impressed with this Covergirl concealer. Despite, being a drugstore brand, it feels like a luxury product when you're wearing it. The formula is very thick, so that might take some getting used to. I recommend using a wet beauty blender instead of a brush."</blockquote> The Covergirl TruBlend Undercover Concealer is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, so it’s a great choice for those looking for a more ethical makeup option. And it’s certified by Cruelty-Free International, so you can be sure your purchase isn’t supporting animal testing. Overall, this is a great choice for those who want full coverage and a matte finish without sacrificing cost or ethics. Its lightweight formula will leave skin looking smooth and flawless in just one application, and its lasting power ensures you won’t have to worry about touch-ups throughout the day.</div> <div> <p>Our Rating: 20/25</p> <ul> <li>Coverage: 4</li> <li>Texture: 4</li> <li>Creasing: 4</li> <li>Shade Range: 4</li> <li>Longevity: 4</li> </ul> </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Affordable</li> <li>Very high coverage</li> <li>Cruelty-free</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Thicker formula can be tricky to apply</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004Y9GY44/?tag=advon-usw-20">Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Multi-Use Concealer</a> - Most Natural Look</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004Y9GY44/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Maybelline-Instant-Age-Rewind-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="under eye concealer review"></a></figure> <div>The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer is super popular on <a href="https://www.tiktok.com/@yanaudaltsova/video/7097984137054866734?q=maybelline%20concealer&t=1684441147113" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TikTok</a> so we were excited to try it. It's packed with Haloxyl, a powerful <a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/wrinkles/in-depth/wrinkle-creams/art-20047463">anti-aging ingredient</a> that works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area. The concealer has a lightweight formula that doesn't cake or crease, making it easy to get a natural skin-like finish. <strong>Here's what one of our beauty editors has to say:</strong> <blockquote>"It has a great feel if you want a light velvety texture. It's not cakey and blends in well. The only thing I don't like is the sponge applicator. It's hard to use and wastes a lot of the product which is a huge drawback for me."</blockquote> Despite the poor packaging, this concealer is a good choice if you're going for the coveted <em>no-makeup makeup look</em>. Unlike other concealers that crease and enhance the texture of your skin, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind seamlessly blends into the skin for a natural finish. It also comes in 18 different shades, making it relatively inclusive for different skin tones.</div> <div> <p>Our Rating: 19/25</p> <ul> <li>Coverage: 3</li> <li>Texture: 5</li> <li>Creasing: 5</li> <li>Shade Range: 3</li> <li>Longevity: 3 </li> </ul> </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Natural finish</li> <li>Lightweight and hydrating</li> <li>Color correcting capabilities</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Packaging wastes some of the product</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PNYHZPK/?tag=advon-usw-20">Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer</a> - Best for Mature Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08PNYHZPK/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Winky-Lux-Peeper-Perfect-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="under eye concealer review"></a></figure> <div>The Winky Lux Peeper Perfect Under Eye Concealer is our top pick for mature skin because it's super lightweight and doesn't crease around fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, this special concealer contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to moisturize while neutralizing uneven skin tones, resulting in brighter and more awake-looking under-eyes. <strong>Here's what one of our beauty editors has to say: </strong> <blockquote>"It has good coverage without being too thick or cakey. Unlike other concealers, it doesn't show off all the texture around my eyes. The only thing I don't love is that it doesn't normally last all day, but that might be partly my fault because I rub my eyes a lot."</blockquote> This concealer also has amazing versatility as it can be used both as an under-eye brightener and a full-coverage foundation. A little goes a long way so you won't need to use a lot of the product at once. If you're worried about its lack of longevity, try priming beforehand and setting it with a setting powder.</div> <div> <p>Our Rating: 18/25</p> <ul> <li>Coverage: 4</li> <li>Texture: 5</li> <li>Creasing: 4</li> <li>Shade Range: 2</li> <li>Longevity: 3 </li> </ul> </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Lightweight and moisturizing</li> <li>Doesn't cake or crease</li> <li>Contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Limited range of shades</li> <li>Not super long lasting</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>How to Choose the Best Concealers of 2023</h3> <div>When choosing an under-eye concealer for your unique needs, there are a number of factors you should consider. For the purpose of our test, we looked at coverage, texture, creasing (or lack thereof), shade range, and longevity. <h3>Coverage</h3> Coverage refers to the amount of pigment or color intensity a concealer provides on your skin. Concealers come in different coverage levels: full coverage, medium coverage, and sheer coverage. Full coverage concealers provide the most opaque coverage, while sheer coverage concealers provide the least opaque coverage. Reviewing the coverage of a concealer is important in making a smart shopping decision because coverage determines how effectively your concealer will hide your imperfections. Full coverage concealers are ideal for covering up dark circles, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation, while sheer coverage concealers work better for daily use to brighten up the under-eye area and blur minor imperfections. Finding the right coverage for you depends on many factors such as your skin condition, the imperfections you want to cover, your lifestyle, and the occasion. <h3>Texture</h3> The texture of a concealer refers to its formulation and consistency. Texture plays a crucial role in determining the coverage and finish of a concealer. For example, a creamier concealer covers blemishes and dark circles more efficiently than liquid ones. Certain textures will slide off the skin, while others will cling to and emphasize dry patches. Moreover, it's important to choose the right texture based on your skin type. For instance, those with oily skin can benefit from water-based, matte concealers. Dry skin requires hydration, so a creamy, oil-based concealer would be the best option. Make sure to read reviews and labels before you make your purchase to make sure the texture matches your skin type. <h3>Creasing</h3> Creasing is the result of a product settling into fine lines and wrinkles, making it look cakey and unnatural. It's a common problem with concealers, especially if you have dry or mature skin. Creasing can also happen if you apply too much product, or if your makeup application technique is incorrect. Nobody wants to look like they have cakey makeup, so it's important to avoid creasing when applying concealer. The key to avoiding a concealer that creases is to choose the right formula for your skin type. If you have dry skin, choose a hydrating formula that won't settle into fine lines. If you have oily skin, opt for a matte formula that won't look greasy or shiny. You should also choose a shade that matches your skin tone, as using a lighter shade can make creasing more visible. Additionally, make sure you are applying the right amount of product – a little goes a long way – and blend it well with a brush or sponge. <h3>Shade Range</h3> Shade range refers to the variety of colors available within a specific product line. In the case of concealer, shade range refers to the variety of skin colors from light to dark that a specific concealer can effectively cover. It's important to choose a concealer that matches your skin color as closely as possible. If it's too light or too dark, it will be very noticeable and will not provide an even finish. So, how do you find the right shade for you? First, identify your skin undertone. Is it cool, warm, or neutral? Cool undertones have pink, red, or blue hues, whereas warm undertones have yellow, peach, or golden hues. Neutral undertones have a balance of both. Once you've identified your undertone, choose a shade that matches your natural skin color. It's always a good idea to test the concealer on your skin before making a purchase. Many makeup counters and stores offer free samples for you to take home and try out before buying. <h3>Longevity</h3> When referring to concealer, longevity means how long the product lasts without fading or creasing. A long-lasting concealer will keep you looking fresh and bright-eyed all day long, without the need for touch-ups. In order to achieve longevity, you need to ensure that the concealer you choose has a formula that can withstand heat, humidity, and sweat. It should also be smudge-proof, transfer-resistant and crease-resistant. So, how can you find the perfect long-lasting concealer for your needs? Firstly, consider your skin type. If you have oily skin, it's best to look for a matte concealer that will last longer and won't slide off. On the other hand, if you have dry skin, choose a concealer with moisturizing ingredients that won't settle into fine lines. Additionally, consider the coverage you require. Heavy-duty concealers tend to last longer than sheer formulas. Another aspect to consider is the applicator. Some concealers come with a wand, while others have a pump or come in a pot. A wand applicator is precise and easy to apply, while a pot concealer is more suitable for heavier coverage. A pump applicator is great for when you need larger areas of coverage. Finally, don't forget about prepping your skin. A long-lasting concealer can work wonders, but it's still important to take good care of your skin. Make sure you moisturize your skin before applying your concealer and don't forget to set it with powder to prevent any creasing or smudging throughout the day.</div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What’s the best under-eye concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The best under-eye concealer will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Consider what type of coverage you're looking for, as well as your skin tone, texture and type when making the selection.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Which under-eye concealer is right for my skin type?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The best under-eye concealer for your skin type will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Generally speaking, those with dry skin should look for formulas that are more hydrating and those with oily skin should opt for oil-free or matte formulas. Be sure to also look at the concealer’s ingredients if your skin is sensitive.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How do I apply under-eye concealer correctly?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>When applying under-eye concealer, start by lightly dabbing the product either with the wand applicator, brush, sponge or your fingertips to blend it into the skin around your eyes in an outward motion. Blend the product out until there are no visible lines or streaks. If necessary, you can finish with a powder to seal it in place and prevent creasing.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Which shade of under-eye concealer should I choose?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Choosing the right shade of under-eye concealer is important in achieving a natural-looking finish. Select a shade that closely matches your natural skin tone or is just a shade lighter than it. Avoid shades that are too light or too dark, as they can draw attention to the problem area or make your dark circles more noticeable.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I buy a special brush to apply under-eye concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Using a special brush when applying under-eye concealer can help achieve a more precise application, but it is not essential. You use your fingertips or a beauty blender to apply the product. The important thing is to make sure you blend the product completely until there are no visible lines or streaks left behind.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What ingredients are used in an under-eye concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Under-eye concealers typically contain ingredients such as moisturizing agents, waxes, oils, pigments and light-reflecting particles that help brighten up dark circles and even out the skin. They may also contain sunscreen to protect the delicate skin area from harmful UV rays and different types of vitamins and antioxidants to nourish the skin while providing coverage.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does using under-eye concealer prevent wrinkles?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>No, using under-eye concealer will not necessarily prevent wrinkles or fine lines around your eyes as these are usually caused by natural aging processes as well as lifestyle factors such as smoking and sun exposure which cannot be reversed by makeup alone. Using an anti-aging regimen in addition to wearing an SPF under-eye cream can help slow down the appearance of wrinkles. Plus, some concealers do have beneficial skin ingredients to help take care of the delicate undereye area.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does an under-eye concealer last?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The wear time of an under-eye concealer will depend on its formula, how much product has been applied, and what type of base makeup you have applied beforehand (like a primer). Generally speaking, most formulas can provide up to 12 hours of wear time when applied correctly. Adding powder after can also help it last longer.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is an expensive under-eye concealer better than budget-friendly brands?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Not necessarily. Expensive concealers may offer superior coverage due to their higher-quality ingredients and formulations, but there are plenty of affordable brands that offer excellent coverage as well. It will ultimately come down to personal preference and budget.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are some tips for getting the most out of my under-eye concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Some tips for getting the most out of your under-eye concealer include: applying a thin layer (as too much product can cake up), blending in small circular motions with either a brush or your fingertips until all visible lines are evened out, setting with powder after application to keep it in place throughout the day, reapplying if needed at any point during wear time and removing all makeup before bedtime so your skin can breathe overnight.</p> </div> </div> </div>