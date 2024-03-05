Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Spring means we’re pulling out our off-the-shoulder tops, V-neck tees and flowy dresses from the back of our closets. Hooray! That also means wearing real bras again… ugh! It’s been a good run this winter wearing lounge bras under our sweaters (or no bras at all), but now it’s back to a warmer temperature reality.
Not so fast — if you’re not a bralette person yet, let Us put you on… we just might change your fashion life. Bralettes provide the love and support a “real” bra does, only without the wires, digging straps and a suffocating band. Oh, and did we mention they’re cute enough to wear on their own with high-rise pants? (If you need styling ideas, see some here!) It’s clear — bralettes are the perfect way to level up your style and your comfort!
The only so-called “problem” with bralettes is wallet damage. They can be ultra-pricey, especially the stylish ones you actually want to buy! We searched (successfully) and found five of the trendiest, comfiest and most versatile bralettes on the market — all for under $12 at Walmart. Read on to see our top picks!
Lace Padded Bralette Top
This top pairs perfectly with a pair of high-rise jeans and an off-the-shoulder top or with an open-back dress. Your confidence will be instantly elevated!
Get the Deago Women’s Lace Padded Bralette Top for $9 at Walmart!
Soft Plunge Bralette
A spandex and polyamide blend makes this bralette extra stretchy. This one has a traditional hook-and-eye closure in the back, so you can easily adjust it to fit your band size.
Get the Joyspin Soft Brushed Plunge Bralette for $12 at Walmart!
Deep V Signature Bralette
A plunging V-neck gives this bralette a touch (and a half) of sexy while making it a versatile t-shirt underlayer. Extra wide straps ensure there’s no digging into your shoulder-neck area!
Get the Smart & Sexy Deep V Signature Bralette for $12 at Walmart!
High Neck Lace Bralette
A high neck and diamond shape in the back make this bralette one of a kind. An open-back, scoop-back or boat-neck top is absolutely essential!
Get the Valcatch High Neck Lace Bralette for $9 at Walmart!
Seamless Pullover Bralette
This one is clearly a crowd favorite. Hundreds of reviewers love the sporty look of this soft and lightweight bralette. At only $12, you might want to grab two!
Get the Kindly Yours Seamless Pullover Bralette for $12 at Walmart!