Full hair, don’t care! Well, if only. We wish so badly that we could wake up to voluminous, thick, healthy, strong hair every day. Instead, our strands only seem to be getting thinner and thinner. But it’s not too late!

If you can’t get your mind off your thinning hair, know that you’re far from the only one. No one likes to talk about it, but everyone wants a solution. So, let’s break the stigma. This is just something that happens sometimes, and it’s okay! But we can still do something about it!

Get the Divi Scalp Serum at Amazon! Free shipping on Prime!

With 1,600 reviews, this cult-favorite product is becoming more and more popular as shoppers realize its brilliance. “I have used this for two months and I can’t believe how much new growth I have,” one wrote. “I was in tears bc my hair was getting so thin I could see my scalp. I highly recommend!!! I have tried more expensive products and this is the only one that actually works!”

This serum is designed to improve the appearance of thinning hair while nourishing the scalp, creating a healthy environment for new hair to grow. The tea tree oil may also reduce product and oil buildup for a fresh look and feel.

Apart from the tea tree oil, this scalp serum’s clean key ingredients include copper tripeptide-1, which may facilitate a clean and hydrated scalp barrier, and caffeine to help promote thicker, healthier-looking hair. These ingredients are also joined by amino acids to strengthen hair, reduce frizz and fight breakage, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish!

100% of testers in a consumer study said their scalps felt refreshed and nourished after using this serum. Meanwhile, 97% found that it soothed, cooled and calmed their roots, and 91% reported that their scalp felt clean after use!

This revitalizing and detoxifying scalp serum is for all hair types and textures and is perfectly fine to use with hot tools and other styling products. It’s for any gender too! You’ll want to use it daily for three months for the most significant results.

Simply shake the bottle well and apply 1 ml directly to a dry or towel-dried scalp once a day, wherever needed. Massage it in. A tingling sensation is normal! Then, you can forget it’s even there. Shoppers note how there’s “no crunchy, sticky residue feeling” after application. They can just concentrate on the good results: “My hairline is noticeably thicker and solid. I use every night. I’m on my second bottle.” Time for the rest of us to pick up our first!

