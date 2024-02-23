Your account
Get Gorgeous ‘Malibu’ Hair With This Kyle Richards-Approved Volumizer

Voloom Rootie Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron
Good hair can be hard to achieve. Sometimes, you’ve got to let a reliable styling tool take over and get you where you need to go. Kyle Richards, gorgeous as she is, with her voluminous hair, can still use more volume – and that’s exactly what happened with her hair ahead of one of her recent media appearances. The result? Flawless – and the good news is that it’s something you can recreate too!

The Voloom Rootie Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron ($140 at Amazon) looks like a curling iron, but it’s a volumizing tool that’s perfect for adding volume wherever you need it. It uses ceramic plates with a checkerboard design on the under layers of your hair. This helps to make hidden volume pockets that can lift your top hair layers up and give you more va-va-voom!

Celebrity stylist Julius Michael used this exact tool to achieve the “retro, full, big, sexy hair” look for Kyle’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which he coined the “Malibu Kyle” style.

“I use my VOLOOM Iron throughout Kyle’s entire hairstyle. I use it on the ponytail. I used it on her hair that’s down because I wanted everything to be full and sexy and I only held my VOLOOM on those sections of hair for about three seconds just to give it, body, bounce, and fullness,” he said of styling the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

If you need to capitalize on some quick volume that Kyle Richards approves of, this is the right tool for you. Just know that it might take a little effort to get it just right when you first start using it. If that’s of no consequence, however, be sure to grab yours and say hello to gorgeous, bombshell hair!

Get the Voloom Rootie Volumizing Ceramic Hair Iron for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

And if you become an expert at styling hair to give it a mega dose of volume and pizazz, you can thank Kyle and Julius for the inspiration!

amazon-lillusory-sweater

