The Best Keratin Hair Masks for Silky, Gorgeous Hair

When selecting a keratin hair mask, there are several important product features to take into consideration. Here is a comprehensive buyer’s guide to help you with your search:

Type of Keratin

Hydrolyzed keratin is the most effective form of keratin for restoring damaged hair. This type of keratin helps repair the cuticle and smoothes out the protective layer of the hair shaft responsible for retaining moisture and preventing frizz. Look for a product containing hydrolyzed keratin for maximum benefit.

Ingredients

Look for natural ingredients like honey, argan oil, coconut oil, and other plant-based oils to nourish the hair. These natural ingredients will leave your hair feeling soft and strong. Also, look for ingredients like shea butter, glycerin, and other moisturizing agents to keep the hair soft and manageable.

Gentle Formulas

Some haircare products contain sulfates, parabens, or phthalates that can irritate your scalp and harm your health. Choose a product that is free from these harsh ingredients for the safest and healthiest results.

Color Protection

Some masks contain UV filters or other ingredients to protect your color from fading from exposure to the sun or other environmental factors. If you want to prevent your color from fading prematurely after a trip out in the sun or a day at the beach, look for a mask that contains UV protection or other color-preserving ingredients.

Cruelty-Free

Choose cruelty-free keratin masks with naturally derived ingredients if possible. Cruelty-free production methods are more humane and may even be more environmentally friendly in some cases.

Smoothing Properties

Many keratin masks contain smoothing agents like silicone or dimethicone that give you shiny frizz-free curls with long-lasting curl retention and definition. These can be helpful if you have naturally wavy or curly hair as they help tame unruly strands and give you consistently smooth results.

Cost

When looking at different products, consider both the cost of each item as well as its value in terms of what you get out of it in terms of quality, performance, and size. It’s important to think about all these things so you know you’re getting the best bang for your buck.