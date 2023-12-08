If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Rosemary Oil for Hair That’s Healthy and Long
When talking about the natural healing properties of oils, olive and coconut oil will probably top the list. But what most people don’t know is that rosemary essential oil can be a life saver too. This potent oil can do more than just spruce up your favorite cuisine—it can also fix a lot of your hair problems.
If you’re looking for a natural ingredient to add to your hair-care routine, rosemary oil is an overlooked solution. It can help stimulate hair growth and treat hair loss for locks that are luscious, strong, and healthy. It you’re ready to give this miraculous essential oil a chance, check out our list of the best rosemary oil for hair of 2023 and treat your tresses with the best.
The Best Rosemary Oil for Hair: A User's Guide
Rich in antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, rosemary oil can be much more than just a seasoning to spice up your potatoes. Also widely used in cosmetic products, there are many skin and hair health benefits you can get from rosemary oil. Use our guide to help you decide which oil is the best rosemary oil for your hair.
Top Benefits of Using Rosemary Oil for Hair Revealed
This plant-based essential oil can have tons of amazing benefits for your scalp health and hair strands. The best rosemary oil for hair will provide these benefits seamlessly. Here are the top positive hair health impacts you'll get from using rosemary hair oil:
Stimulates hair growth
As far as hair loss benefits are concerned, rosemary oil is compared with 2% minoxidil, an FDA-approved ingredient for stimulating hair growth. In a study comparing rosemary oil and 2% minoxidil for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, (a disease that causes hair loss) both products stimulated approximately the same amount of hair growth, and rosemary oil did so with less scalp itching than its better-known counterpart.
Improves scalp health
Rosemary oil also helps improve scalp health. It has calming properties to prevent soreness. Certain scalp conditions, such as buildup, can hinder natural hair growth. The anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary help prevent that buildup and encourage hair growth. Along with being anti-inflammatory, rosemary oil is also known to be a good antioxidant, as well as antimicrobial, according to several studies. So not only is it helping your hair grow, but it is also ensuring that no free radicals or creepy-crawlies will find their way onto your scalp to prevent hair growth either.
Enhances blood circulation
The best way to boost hair health and growth is to allow more nutrients to reach the hair follicles. That’s another benefit of using rosemary oil for hair. According to studies, due to its positive effect on the human body's nervous system, rosemary oil is known to boost local blood circulation which leads to stronger, thicker hair. In my experience, I find that massaging rosemary oil into my scalp with my head upside down at least once per week boosts blood circulation in my scalp and therefore promotes faster hair growth. This can be done for about 30 minutes but make sure that you take breaks if you find yourself feeling dizzy!
Combats aging and oxidative stress
Since rosemary has potent antioxidant abilities, it can effectively fight aging and oxidative stress that can take a toll on your hair’s health. If we were to break it down to a science, rosemary oil's antioxidant properties prevent free radicals from damaging the DNA that builds our hair. With regular use of rosemary oil for hair, you can guarantee healthier hair follicles, providing the ideal growth, strength, and texture to your tresses.
The Best Rosemary Oils for Hair in 2023
Maple Holistics Rosemary Oil for Hair
Pros
- Large bottle lasts for a long time
- Suitable for hydrating dry scalps
- Add to humidifiers for extensive aromatherapy
- 100% eco-friendly formula
Cons
- Safety cap is a little too tight
Looking for an all-in-one pure solution that can better your skin, increase hair growth, and offer incredible aromatherapy? Look no further than Maple Holistics rosemary oil for hair, with its excellent diffusive properties and the ever-reliable seal of approval of the increasingly popular brand. In addition to being suitable for promoting follicle health and hair growth, the oil also has some fierce anti-aging properties that hydrate and make your skin glow to give you a more confident, uplifting look. All these attributes make it the best rosemary hair oil on our list.
Majestic Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair
Pros
- Created from therapeutic grade oils
- A few drops daily stimulate hair growth
- Rosemary-lavender fragrance for aromatherapy
- Great value for money
Cons
- Scent wears off quickly
The Majestic Pure rosemary oil for hair that is 100% pure and contains absolutely no additional toxins or additives. This ensures that it stimulates hair growth as fast as possible. Plus, it's an incredible sleep stimulator that comes in handy for people struggling with insomnia. The accompanying glass dropper is also made from pure amber, which prevents harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays from reaching into the oil inside the dropper. This therapeutic-grade oil is carefully crafted and packaged to deliver premium quality with results you're sure to love.
Handcraft Blends Rosemary Oil for Hair
Pros
- Available with a premium, durable glass dropper
- No natural isolates or mixtures
- 100% quality tested by independent labs
- Perfect for dry scalp and hair growth
Cons
- Carrier oil dilution is recommended which could be inconvenient for some users
Hair fall and the overall thinning of hair can be quite alarming to individuals who don’t have any idea how to treat it. The Handcraft rosemary oil for hair can be your go-to product. This essential oil can play an instrumental role in hair growth, especially one that has the quality of the Handcraft brand. Handcraft has a healthy reputation as a 100% pure, natural, and organic rosemary essential oil provider that can be easily diluted with carrier oils to treat your skin or certain injuries. The amber glass bottle also protects the oil from any harmful UV rays that may cause more damage to your hair.
Florona Rosemary Oil for Hair
Pros
- 100% steam distilled organic rosemary oil
- Cleanse oily skin by diffusing with carrier
- Fragrant floral aroma keeps your hair fresh
- Accompanied by a sturdy glass dropper
Cons
- A bit expensive
Rosemary essential oils that can increase the overall thickness of your hair and cause follicle growth are all good, but what about oil that can protect your existing hair from hair fall with its protective formula? Enter the Florona rosemary oil for hair that uses its all-natural, organic, steam-distilled process to offer superior protection to your hair and increase its overall thickness. Other uses for the product include using it as a diffuser in aromatherapy which utilizes its earthy and floral aroma. It’s also a useful oil in winter as just a few drops can help you feel warm and protected.
Cliganic Rosemary Oil for Hair
Pros
- Certified organic ingredients
- Suitable for aromatherapy diffusers
- Completely vegan and cruelty-free
- Tested for purity at third-party lab
Cons
- Not suitable for pain relief
In this day and age, many of us are working to reduce our carbon footprint and work towards protecting the environment. A great way to do that is to invest in this non-GMO certified, 100% organic Cliganic rosemary oil for hair. It's made from all plant-based ingredients that offer superior dry scalp and hair growth treatment. The lack of synthetic additives make this a great choice for people with a sensitive scalp. Add to that its proficiency in overall follicle regrowth, and you’ve got an efficient, fully certified rosemary essential oil for hair that you can safely invest in.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is rosemary oil suitable for all hair types?
A:Regardless of your hair type or texture, rosemary oil is for you. If you have a sensitive scalp or a scalp condition, it is best to dilute rosemary oil with a carrier oil like jojoba, coconut or argan to avoid potential irritation. Also, since there are no reliable studies on the safety of topical use of rosemary oil during pregnancy, it should be avoided. If you have further concerns, it is best to discuss them with your dermatologist or physician before using rosemary oil.
-
Q: What’s the best way to apply rosemary oil to my hair?
A:One of the best ways to incorporate rosemary oil in your hair-care routine includes massaging it in like a regular hair oil before a shower. Take five to seven drops of rosemary oil and mix it with a teaspoon of coconut, argan, or jojoba oil. Apply and massage it into your scalp. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it out. You can also add rosemary oil to your shampoo, conditioner, or other hair treatment products. Eight to ten drops of rosemary oil per dollop of the product should be enough. Avoid contact with eyes.
-
Q: How often should I apply rosemary oil to my hair?
A:Rosemary oil is highly effective for hair restoration when used consistently for at least six months. Use it as a hair revival and growth treatment a minimum of one to two times per week.
