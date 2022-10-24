Nourish Your Locks With the Best Coconut Oils for Hair

Types of Coconut Oil

With so many coconut oil products available on the market, it can be tricky to choose the optimal one for your hair’s needs. This detailed buyer’s guide covers everything you need to know about coconut oil for hair to make a successful purchase.

Coconut oil can be extracted from coconuts through several different methods, each with its own benefits explained below.

Refined coconut oil

Refined coconut oil has a milder aroma and a higher smoke point. It has a high triglyceride content but a low phytonutrient content, offering high moisturizing properties.

Unrefined coconut oil

Unprocessed coconut oil is extracted through cold pressing. It’s also known as extra virgin coconut oil. This type is very beneficial for skin and hair because of its high phytonutrient content.

Fractionated coconut oil

Fractionated coconut oil is extracted after different types of fats have been separated. Only medium chain fatty acids are fractionated to produce it. This type has a thin consistency and is ideal for massages and therapeutic purposes.

Benefits of Using Coconut Oil for Hair

Relieves and soothes itchy scalps. It’s also anti-fungal so it can protect the scalp from the formation of yeast.

Restores hair shine and repairs damaged and dry hair.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which helps to prevent hair protein loss (such as keratin) for healthier, stronger locks.

Styling products can make your hair dull and brittle, but coconut oil can penetrate into the hair shaft, lock in moisture, and gives it strength and nourishment.

Reduces dandruff by promoting the growth of good bacteria on the scalp.

Stimulates collagen production, a structural protein in the skin, to help moisturize and heal skin and hair.

How To Use Coconut Oil for Hair

To reap the most benefits from coconut oil for hair, you’ll want to include it in your regular beauty routine. You can use it before washing your hair to add a protective layer. This will prevent excessive water soaking in the hair and will reduce hair dryness. A small amount of oil applied for 30 minutes is sufficient. Applying too much oil for an extended period of time can cause greasy hair.

After washing your hair, you can apply two to three drops of coconut oil as a natural hair conditioner. It smoothes out the hair and reduces frizziness. You can use a dab of coconut oil during styling to control frizz.