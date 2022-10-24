Nourish Your Locks With the Best Coconut Oils for Hair
Chemical products and daily grooming activities can damage your hair, causing it to become dry, brittle, and frizzy. Hair sprays, color treatments, brushes, dryers, irons, and styling products are just some of the products and tools that weaken and damage hair strands and rob them of their moisture and shine. The good news is that it’s not that hard to revitalize your locks so they’re more luscious than ever.
Coconut oil, a truly versatile beauty product, has been used for centuries to help nourish and strengthen dry and damaged hair. Our buying guide explains how coconut oil for hair can repair and tame your mane. Coconut oil contains lauric acid, has ultra-moisturizing properties, and reduces protein loss, leaving your hair healthier than before. To help you find the perfect product, we reviewed some of the finest quality coconut oils for hair in 2022 for you.
Comparing the Finest Coconut Oils for Hair of 2022
Fresh, organic coconuts are used to make the Happy Belly Refined Coconut Oil for Hair. This product is completely natural and contains no additives or GMOs. It does contain lauric acid, which protects hair from protein loss. This saturated fat forms a protective layer on hair strands and penetrates and moisturizes the hair shafts. This coconut oil for hair helps to reduce the damage caused by hair grooming and styling products on a daily basis. Refined coconut oil is also useful for treating itchy scalp and reducing scalp dryness. This pick received our best overall award because it both heals hair strands and nourishes the scalp.
Made from natural, edible-grade coconuts, the Parachute Unrefined Coconut Oil for Hair features a light, long-lasting coconut fragrance and has been thoroughly quality tested. The coconuts are sun-dried, and the oil is extracted using an expeller-pressed, hands-free method, ensuring that you only get 100% safe and pure coconut oil. This extraction process also prevents oil from being hydrogenated or deodorized. In addition to moisturizing your hair, this product has anti-fungal properties that can protect your scalp from dandruff production.
The Vivanatural Organic Coconut Oil for Hair provides the best value for money because it can be used for various purposes. While it can help resolve hair and scalp issues, it can also be used for cooking and baking. This pick is made through the cold press process for 100% pure, unrefined, extra virgin coconut oil. It not only moisturizes your hair but also stimulates collagen production in your skin and has anti-inflammatory properties. Whether you use it on your hair or in your cooking, it can help improve your health and appearance from the inside out.
Handcraft Blends created this coconut oil for hair using a fractionated process. This process separates different types of fats from the coconut oil, so only the medium chain fatty acids with the greatest health benefits are extracted. Because it is refined and more liquid in consistency, this 100% pure and natural oil does not easily solidify in the winter. Fractionated coconut oil has a high therapeutic value, making this product a great option for hair and skin care. Its natural emollients soften hair to make it silky and shiny and it won’t clog pores.
OKAY created this coconut hair oil specifically for sensitive scalps. It nourishes and moisturizes the scalp and restores hair elasticity. It lessens the effects of dryness by penetrating deeply into the hair strand and locking in the moisture. This coconut oil for hair prevents protein loss while also protecting your hair from split ends and breakage. It is also beneficial in reducing frizziness, dandruff, and itchy scalp. Thanks to its excellent hair-safe formula, this product contains no sulfates, parabens, or silicones.
Pros
Hydrates hair and scalp
Improves hair elasticity
Promotes healthy hair growth
Cons
May solidify in cold temperatures
Buying Guide: Coconut Oil for Hair
With so many coconut oil products available on the market, it can be tricky to choose the optimal one for your hair’s needs. This detailed buyer’s guide covers everything you need to know about coconut oil for hair to make a successful purchase.
Types of Coconut Oil
Coconut oil can be extracted from coconuts through several different methods, each with its own benefits explained below.
Refined coconut oil
Refined coconut oil has a milder aroma and a higher smoke point. It has a high triglyceride content but a low phytonutrient content, offering high moisturizing properties.
Unrefined coconut oil
Unprocessed coconut oil is extracted through cold pressing. It’s also known as extra virgin coconut oil. This type is very beneficial for skin and hair because of its high phytonutrient content.
Fractionated coconut oil
Fractionated coconut oil is extracted after different types of fats have been separated. Only medium chain fatty acids are fractionated to produce it. This type has a thin consistency and is ideal for massages and therapeutic purposes.
Benefits of Using Coconut Oil for Hair
Relieves and soothes itchy scalps. It’s also anti-fungal so it can protect the scalp from the formation of yeast.
Restores hair shine and repairs damaged and dry hair.
Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which helps to prevent hair protein loss (such as keratin) for healthier, stronger locks.
Styling products can make your hair dull and brittle, but coconut oil can penetrate into the hair shaft, lock in moisture, and gives it strength and nourishment.
Reduces dandruff by promoting the growth of good bacteria on the scalp.
Stimulates collagen production, a structural protein in the skin, to help moisturize and heal skin and hair.
How To Use Coconut Oil for Hair
To reap the most benefits from coconut oil for hair, you’ll want to include it in your regular beauty routine. You can use it before washing your hair to add a protective layer. This will prevent excessive water soaking in the hair and will reduce hair dryness. A small amount of oil applied for 30 minutes is sufficient. Applying too much oil for an extended period of time can cause greasy hair.
After washing your hair, you can apply two to three drops of coconut oil as a natural hair conditioner. It smoothes out the hair and reduces frizziness. You can use a dab of coconut oil during styling to control frizz.
People Also Asked
Q: How do I use coconut oil as a hair mask?
A: Apply one to two tablespoons of 100% pure coconut oil to the hair and massage for 10-15 minutes. Leave it on the hair for at least 30 minutes or longer, then wash it off.
Q: How can I stimulate hair growth with coconut oil?
A: Massage the coconut oil into your scalp and hair with your fingers, working the oil through the hair strands. Put your hair up with a jaw clip and cover it with a towel. Leave the coconut oil in for at least 30 minutes or a few hours for it to hydrate your hair from the roots to the tips and promote hair growth.
Q: Can coconut oil prevent hair loss?
A: Coconut oil strengthens brittle hair by nourishing and moisturizing it. It increases hair elasticity and prevents breakage-related hair loss.