The Best Shampoo Scalp Massager for Hair Growth
Your hair shaft needs a little TLC, too! And if you weren’t already experiencing itchiness or other symptoms of a dry scalp, then you can take this buyer’s guide as your sign of totally timely divine intervention.
Everyday life is filled with serious threats to your hair. From pollution to stress, your mama’s passed down hair mask remedy can only do so much to rejuvenate damaged hair follicles. There are countless shampoos, conditioners, and treatments for scalp dryness and hair growth.
Combining hair products that work for scalp health with a quality scalp massager can do wonders. Not only do these helpful shower assistants elevate your shampoo application, but they also come with a bunch of awesome side benefits that in the long run can potentially promote healthy hair growth and restore split ends.
How to Buy a Shampoo Scalp Massager
Keeping your hair healthy is one of, if not the most difficult parts of a self care routine. There are so many factors stacked against your hair, both external like pollution and internal like iron deficiency. Luckily, you’re not standing empty-handed in this battle for your hair’s health, as modern scalp massagers are capable of resolving most hair health issues on their own. But, how effective are these scalp massagers? And how can you find the best ones? Let’s find out.
Effectiveness Of Shampoo Scalp Massagers
Read on to expand your knowledge on the benefits of shampoo scalp massagers.
Better product applicationModern hair care products like shampoos, conditioners and oils are a great remedy for almost all hair health issues. The unfortunate downside is that most of these products work directly on the scalp, and using them on your hair will reduce their effectiveness by a huge margin. For those with mobility issues, applying hair products to the scalp area is all the more difficult. Adding a shampoo scalp massager to your current hair regime will result in a more even coating of product, and the best part is you don’t have to break the bank to have one!
Increased blood flowDid you know blood is what carries nutrients directly to your hair follicle? From there, these nutrients strengthen your existing hair and grow newer, thicker ones. Unfortunately, a poor diet can slow this process down to a halt – causing issues like hair fall and dandruff. Using a quality shampoo scalp massager can alleviate these blood flow restrictions by opening up blocked blood vessels. All you need is a regular scalp massage, and your hair will be back in its former glory in no time!
Dandruff removalDandruff can get stuck to your scalp, blocking pores and hair follicles. Trying to remove this dandruff with a comb or something equally hard will work. And when it comes to this particular method, there is a good chance you’ll end up damaging your already sensitive scalp in the process. Instead of a comb, use a quality shampoo scalp massager. Its soft bristles will lift dandruff and dry skin without damaging the scalp!
Other Things to for in a Scalp Massager
Bristle shapeThe first and most important factor in buying a scalp massager is getting the right bristles. There is no universally correct option here, and this will depend on your hair type and where you plan to use it. For example, say you have curly hair and need a scalp massager for dry massages and detangling your hair. The optimal choice, in this case, would be a scalp massager with firm bristles and thinner design. These will be able to dig between thick hair and massage the scalp effectively. On the other hand, let’s say you need a quality shampoo applicator for your short, straight hair. The ideal choice in this case would be a scalp massager with thick bristles that are as flexible as they are soft. The only shampoo scalp massager bristles you should avoid are the hard ones that claim to be the right choice for dandruff removal. Such scalp massagers can be rougher on the scalp and cause permanent damage.
Bristle materialThe only right material for scalp brush bristles is silicone. This is because quality silicone is completely nonreactive and safe for your scalp. It also has an impressive lifespan as the handle will break way before the silicone bristles on most scalp massagers.
Handle shapeThe mouse scalp massager handle consists of a “T” shape on top that goes between your index and middle finger. The only major benefits of this handle is its exceptional maneuverability and compact size. On the downside, these handles are not comfortable for extended use and can cause trouble with tangled hair.
Hand-through handleThe hand-through massager handle contains a plastic bar on top to slide your hand under, three-finger grooves in the middle and two grooves on the side. When held correctly, a shampoo scalp massager with this handle is Not. Going. Anywhere. Its ergonomic shape and firm finger grip make it ideal for longER massage sessions and shampoo applications. The only downside of this shape is that it is very restrictive. Since this type of handle requires a full-hand grip, you lose a lot of wrist movement.
PriceThe last major factor in buying the right scalp massager is its price. While the price tag depends on factors like the size and design of every massager, your average listing price will rest between $5 and $10. Only the most premium massagers break the $10 mark, and even then they don’t tend to go past $15. Do not pay a dime above this upper range, as most scalp massagers over $10 are not a good value for your money. A $50 (*cough cough*) luxury scalp massager brush will not offer anything that you can’t get from an $8 one. Also, do not put your money in ultra-cheap scalp massagers that only cost a couple of dollars. They are generally terrible with rough bristles, uncomfortable handles and a brittle plastic construction.
The Best Shampoo Scalp Massager Brands of 2023
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
Pros
- Made from long-lasting, durable plastic
- Comfortable to use for a long time
- It can be cleaned quite easily
Cons
- Can get slippery with certain shampoos
Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush
Pros
- Easy to operate handle
- Durability ensures longer lifespan
- Handy for thorough hair rinsing as well
Cons
- Challenging to hold with small hands
Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager
Pros
- Excellent value for your hard-earned money
- Long lifespan thanks to quality
Cons
- Thick bristles will struggle against curly hair
FREATECH Shampoo Scalp Massager
Pros
- Comfortable to hold
- Works well on dry hair
- Safe for dogs and cats as well
Cons
- The top is a bit slippery
Q: How often can I use my shampoo scalp massager?
A:Do not start using the scalp massager daily, even if you shampoo your hair on a daily basis. Start by using the massager only twice a month. This will allow your scalp to start adjusting to the massages. After two months of bi-weekly use, it’s time to go once a week! A twice weekly regimen should come two months out. Keep in mind that regular dry massages for relaxation are completely fine.
-
Q: Are shampoo scalp massagers dangerous?
A:No, quality scalp massagers are not dangerous at all. The only issue you’ll face with a cheaper scalp massager is rough blisters and unfinished handles.
-
Q: What common mistakes should I avoid when using scalp massagers?
A:The biggest mistake to avoid when using scalp massagers is applying too much pressure. You do not need to dig into your skull to apply the shampoo evenly or remove dandruff. Finally, do not drag the massager back and forth as the continuous friction can cause abrasion. Moving it in a circular motion is a great alternative.
