Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.
If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Best Shampoo Scalp Massager for Hair Growth

Author photo
Edited by Natalia DeSoro

Your hair shaft needs a little TLC, too! And if you weren’t already experiencing itchiness or other symptoms of a dry scalp, then you can take this buyer’s guide as your sign of totally timely divine intervention.

Everyday life is filled with serious threats to your hair. From pollution to stress, your mama’s passed down hair mask remedy can only do so much to rejuvenate damaged hair follicles. There are countless shampoos, conditioners, and treatments for scalp dryness and hair growth.

Combining hair products that work for scalp health with a quality scalp massager can do wonders. Not only do these helpful shower assistants elevate your shampoo application, but they also come with a bunch of awesome side benefits that in the long run can potentially promote healthy hair growth and restore split ends.

How to Buy a Shampoo Scalp Massager

Keeping your hair healthy is one of, if not the most difficult parts of a self care routine. There are so many factors stacked against your hair, both external like pollution and internal like iron deficiency. Luckily, you’re not standing empty-handed in this battle for your hair’s health, as modern scalp massagers are capable of resolving most hair health issues on their own. But, how effective are these scalp massagers? And how can you find the best ones? Let’s find out.

Effectiveness Of Shampoo Scalp Massagers

Read on to expand your knowledge on the benefits of shampoo scalp massagers.

Better product application

Modern hair care products like shampoos, conditioners and oils are a great remedy for almost all hair health issues. The unfortunate downside is that most of these products work directly on the scalp, and using them on your hair will reduce their effectiveness by a huge margin. For those with mobility issues, applying hair products to the scalp area is all the more difficult. Adding a shampoo scalp massager to your current hair regime will result in a more even coating of product, and the best part is you don’t have to break the bank to have one!

Increased blood flow

Did you know blood is what carries nutrients directly to your hair follicle? From there, these nutrients strengthen your existing hair and grow newer, thicker ones. Unfortunately, a poor diet can slow this process down to a halt – causing issues like hair fall and dandruff. Using a quality shampoo scalp massager can alleviate these blood flow restrictions by opening up blocked blood vessels. All you need is a regular scalp massage, and your hair will be back in its former glory in no time!

Dandruff removal

Dandruff can get stuck to your scalp, blocking pores and hair follicles. Trying to remove this dandruff with a comb or something equally hard will work. And when it comes to this particular method, there is a good chance you’ll end up damaging your already sensitive scalp in the process. Instead of a comb, use a quality shampoo scalp massager. Its soft bristles will lift dandruff and dry skin without damaging the scalp!

Other Things to for in a Scalp Massager

Bristle shape

The first and most important factor in buying a scalp massager is getting the right bristles. There is no universally correct option here, and this will depend on your hair type and where you plan to use it. For example, say you have curly hair and need a scalp massager for dry massages and detangling your hair. The optimal choice, in this case, would be a scalp massager with firm bristles and thinner design. These will be able to dig between thick hair and massage the scalp effectively. On the other hand, let’s say you need a quality shampoo applicator for your short, straight hair. The ideal choice in this case would be a scalp massager with thick bristles that are as flexible as they are soft. The only shampoo scalp massager bristles you should avoid are the hard ones that claim to be the right choice for dandruff removal. Such scalp massagers can be rougher on the scalp and cause permanent damage.

Bristle material

The only right material for scalp brush bristles is silicone. This is because quality silicone is completely nonreactive and safe for your scalp. It also has an impressive lifespan as the handle will break way before the silicone bristles on most scalp massagers.

Handle shape

The mouse scalp massager handle consists of a “T” shape on top that goes between your index and middle finger. The only major benefits of this handle is its exceptional maneuverability and compact size. On the downside, these handles are not comfortable for extended use and can cause trouble with tangled hair.

Hand-through handle

The hand-through massager handle contains a plastic bar on top to slide your hand under, three-finger grooves in the middle and two grooves on the side. When held correctly, a shampoo scalp massager with this handle is Not. Going. Anywhere. Its ergonomic shape and firm finger grip make it ideal for longER massage sessions and shampoo applications. The only downside of this shape is that it is very restrictive. Since this type of handle requires a full-hand grip, you lose a lot of wrist movement.

Price

The last major factor in buying the right scalp massager is its price. While the price tag depends on factors like the size and design of every massager, your average listing price will rest between $5 and $10. Only the most premium massagers break the $10 mark, and even then they don’t tend to go past $15. Do not pay a dime above this upper range, as most scalp massagers over $10 are not a good value for your money. A $50 (*cough cough*) luxury scalp massager brush will not offer anything that you can’t get from an $8 one. Also, do not put your money in ultra-cheap scalp massagers that only cost a couple of dollars. They are generally terrible with rough bristles, uncomfortable handles and a brittle plastic construction.

The Best Shampoo Scalp Massager Brands of 2023

1

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Made from long-lasting, durable plastic
  • Comfortable to use for a long time
  • It can be cleaned quite easily

Cons

  • Can get slippery with certain shampoos
Functional as it is practical, Heeta’s ingenious design champions with its perfectly spaced bristles that can navigate various textures with total ease. These soft silicone spikes spread the shampoo evenly while also providing a relaxing and deep scalp massage, and if you’re a #CurlyGirl you can rest assured it won’t tug or pull. Thanks to its ergonomic handle, you can also say goodbye to hand cramping and hello to a faster, easier hair care regimen. Just slide it between two fingers, grab the brush from its sides and you’re ready to massage! Another cool plus? You can also use Heeta’s hair brush in the shower!
2

Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush

Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Easy to operate handle
  • Durability ensures longer lifespan
  • Handy for thorough hair rinsing as well

Cons

  • Challenging to hold with small hands
Most shampoo scalp massagers are a one-size-fits-all product. While this approach works fine for most people, these scalp massagers are pretty much useless for folks with thick or curlier hair patterns. Lucky for you, this is where the shampoo brush from Cbiumpro comes in and saves the day! Cbiumpro’s longer bristles can detangle even the curliest of hair textures and spread the shampoo evenly throughout your scalp. And since brushing through curly hair is a meditation of its own, those who are blessed with such a unique hair pattern can rest assured Cbiumpro’s handle will firmly grip each hair strand but allow for enough flexibility to deter annoying pulling.
3

Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager

Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Excellent value for your hard-earned money
  • Long lifespan thanks to quality

Cons

  • Thick bristles will struggle against curly hair
Maxsoft scalp massager offers quality shampoo applications on a budget. Combining a lower price point with quality materials, this particular massager excels with its functionality and ability to shake off the day’s stressors and bring in those relaxing vibes. With the soft, silicone bristles ensuring a more thorough shampoo application, the well-designed handle prevents the massager from slipping out of your hands – making it especially useful for those who plan to use it in the shower. These bristles are also excellent for dry massages thanks to their thicker shape, which stimulates your scalp and encourages blood flow. Due to Maxsoft’s durability, you can rest assured you’ll experience nothing but years of use that’s free of cracked bristles!
4

FREATECH Shampoo Scalp Massager

FREATECH Shampoo Scalp Massager
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Comfortable to hold
  • Works well on dry hair
  • Safe for dogs and cats as well

Cons

  • The top is a bit slippery
If you’re looking for comfort, the FREATECH shampoo scalp massager may just be your next bathroom vanity favorite! You can use it to evenly apply shampoo, and where its value truly shines is its compatibility with dry and wet conditions. Its bristles are soft enough to prevent abrasion but also firm enough to clear dandruff, ease itching and provide a deep stimulating head massage. The precise placement of each of the 25 silicone bristles enhance the massage with a more evenly dispersed brushing experience. And when combined with the ergonomic handle, this makes FREATECH’s handle one of the easiest and most comfortable scalp massagers available on the online market!

People Also Ask

  • Q: How often can I use my shampoo scalp massager?

    A:Do not start using the scalp massager daily, even if you shampoo your hair on a daily basis. Start by using the massager only twice a month. This will allow your scalp to start adjusting to the massages. After two months of bi-weekly use, it’s time to go once a week! A twice weekly regimen should come two months out. Keep in mind that regular dry massages for relaxation are completely fine.

  • Q: Are shampoo scalp massagers dangerous?

    A:No, quality scalp massagers are not dangerous at all. The only issue you’ll face with a cheaper scalp massager is rough blisters and unfinished handles.

  • Q: What common mistakes should I avoid when using scalp massagers?

    A:The biggest mistake to avoid when using scalp massagers is applying too much pressure. You do not need to dig into your skull to apply the shampoo evenly or remove dandruff. Finally, do not drag the massager back and forth as the continuous friction can cause abrasion. Moving it in a circular motion is a great alternative.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Natalia DeSoro

Natalia DeSoro is a commerce writer with over 7 years of experience writing about wellness and lifestyle topics. As an editor and writer, she thrives when trying out products. In her free time, Natalia enjoys making green smoothies and being outdoors.

Related reads