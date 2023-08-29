If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Dry Scalp Treatment for Moisturizing Relief
If you’re like most people, your hair care routine consists of shampooing and conditioning. You may also use some styling products, but that’s about it. But if you’ve ever dealt with dry scalp, you know how annoying it can be. Itchy and flaky, a dry scalp can make you want to scratch your head constantly just to relieve the itch. But there’s more to a dry scalp than just an uncomfortable feeling on your head. If left untreated, it can lead to hair loss and even a fungal infection.
The good news is that there are many dry scalp treatments that can help prevent all these problems — and they don’t involve expensive trips to the dermatologist or having to scrub your head raw with medicated shampoo. To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite dry scalp treatments of 2023. From hair masks to leave-in conditioners, these products will help you get rid of that dry, itchy feeling and give your hair a healthy luster again.
Buying Guide: The Best Dry Scalp Treatment
Dry scalp is a tricky condition. It can start out so subtle that it’s hard to notice, but over time it can become so severe that it interferes with your everyday life. Whether it’s caused by a dry winter or an ongoing problem with the texture and health of your hair, it’s essential to address the issue so you don’t end up with a severely dry, itchy scalp that’s prone to infection. In this guide, we’ll go over the causes of scalp dryness, what to look for in products designed to solve this kind of problem, and how to use them properly to achieve optimal results.
Causes of Dry Scalp
Chemical ExposureHair products like hair dyes and shampoos often contain harsh chemicals like chlorine, bleach, and sulfates that strip away your scalp’s natural oil and make it more susceptible to dryness. Often, this type of damage is seen as dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis. If you’re dealing with dandruff or an itchy scalp that causes redness and irritation, try using a moisturizing shampoo that contains ingredients like tea tree oil and peppermint oil.
Over-washing or Under-washingThere are some people who wash their hair too often and some people who don’t wash their hair enough. If you wash your hair too often, it will strip off all the natural oils from your scalp, resulting in dryness. On the other hand, if you don’t wash your hair enough, then there will be oil and dirt on your scalp, which can clog up the pores and cause dandruff. To avoid these issues, it's recommended that you use lukewarm water when washing your hair and limit the number of washes to every two to three days.
Scalp InfectionsOne of the most common reasons for dry scalp is psoriasis. The condition causes skin cells on your scalp to grow in thick, scaly layers that shed off easily. If you have psoriasis, the scales may contain flakes of skin or even blood. While you can use OTC products to relieve the symptoms of a dry scalp caused by psoriasis, it’s best to get treatment from your doctor. You may be advised to take prescription medications or use ointments that contain corticosteroids.
What to Look For in a Dry Scalp Treatment
IngredientsJust like other skin care products, the ingredients in a dry scalp treatment play a huge role in your skin’s overall health. You want to look for products that contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera gel, and shea butter, as these will nourish your scalp without drying it out further. Some even contain active ingredients like salicylic acid and lactic acid, which help exfoliate dead skin cells on the scalp to reduce flaking. Besides these ingredients, you should pay close attention to the product’s formulation. While some dry scalp treatments are simply a mixture of essential and carrier oils, others contain ingredients like alcohol, parabens, and sulfates. Although these chemicals will give you the instant relief you’re looking for, they’ll also dry out your scalp and cause further problems down the line.
ConsistencyWhen choosing a dry scalp treatment, it’s important to consider its consistency. While most people are familiar with the difference between liquids and creams, there are many other types of products that will suit different hair types. For example, if your hair is very thick and curly or coarse, you may want to choose an oil-based product over something water-soluble like shampoo. Similarly, if you have fine, thin hair that’s prone to frizziness, a gel or mousse will help keep flyaways under control.
Easy of UseIf you don’t want to spend a lot of time in the shower each morning, you should probably choose a hair care product that’s easy to use. These days, many come with a convenient nozzle or a comb applicator, making the application process a cinch. If you’re looking for something even more simple, look for products that don’t require rinsing out or leave behind any residue.
Comparing the Best Dry Scalp Treatments of 2023
Aromatica Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Food-grade formula
- Free from harmful preservatives
- Refreshing, calming scent
- Sustainable packaging
Cons
- Small bottle
Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Rich, nourishing formula
- Provides 24-hour protection
- Suitable for curly and coily hair
- Can be used as a leave-in conditioner
Cons
- May require frequent application
OGX Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Promotes health growth
- Non-greasy formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Difficult to apply
Pharm To Table Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Purifies the hair and scalp
- Lightweight, cruelty-free formula
- Easy to use
- Suitable for all hair textures
Cons
- Scent might be overpowering for some
Yes To Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Formulated with natural ingredients
- Dermatologist-tested formula
- Cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-certified
- Includes a comb applicator for easy application
Cons
- Cannot be used as a leave-in conditioner
As I Am Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Fights off severe dandruff
- Soothes itchy scalp
- Fast-absorbing formula
- Vanity-worthy packaging
Cons
- Not ideal for thin hair
Tea Tree Dry Scalp Treatment
Pros
- Contains scalp-soothing ingredients
- Paraben and gluten-free
- Color-safe formula
- Available in two sizes
Cons
- Difficult to wash off
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can dandruff shampoo help with a dry scalp?
A:Yes. Dandruff shampoo can help with a dry scalp and reduce flaking, but only if you choose the right product and use it correctly. This means choosing a dandruff shampoo that contains ingredients like zinc pyrithione or selenium sulfide, which will help reduce the yeast and bacteria on your scalp. Similarly, the usage frequency and duration should also be taken into consideration. If you wash your hair every day, using a dandruff shampoo may cause excessive drying of your hair and scalp. The best approach is to wash your hair every other day or use a clarifying shampoo at least once a week. You may also want to use a hair moisturizing mask once a week in conjunction with anti-dandruff shampoo to nourish the scalp from root to tip and seal in moisture.
-
Q: How do I exfoliate my dry scalp?
A:Exfoliating your dry scalp will help unclog the hair follicles and remove dead skin cells before they clump together and cause dandruff or scaling. You can use a specially designed derma brush that gently removes dead skin cells without irritating healthy skin.
-
Q: Can my diet affect my scalp health?
A:Yes, it can. The food you eat affects your health in every way possible, including your hair. A healthy diet is rich in nutrients and low in calories, sugar, and sodium. If your diet is high in protein and iron —which helps keep hair strong — you may notice fewer split ends or breakages and fewer hair-related issues. The same goes for your scalp; a healthy diet can help keep it hydrated and nourished, which means less dandruff and itchiness.
-
Q: Will a dry scalp go away on its own?
A:The answer to this question is yes and no. As discussed earlier, a dry scalp can be caused by many different things, including allergies, medication, or diet. If your dry scalp is caused by one of these things, it may go away once you stop taking the medication or eating certain foods. But, if your dry scalp is caused by something more severe like psoriasis or eczema, you may have to seek treatment from a doctor or dermatologist.
-
Q: When should I see a doctor for my dry scalp?
A:If you notice any redness or swelling, severe itching, and pain, or any crusting or flaking on your scalp, it’s time to see a doctor. Dry scalp is usually harmless, but sometimes it can be an indication of a serious medical condition that must be treated immediately.
-
Q: I have dry hair. Could that be causing my dry scalp?
A:While most people assume that dry hair and dry skin go hand in hand, that’s not always the case. In fact, your hair can be dry while your scalp is oily or vice versa — it all depends on whether or not you have an imbalance in your sebum production. But if you still think that you have dry hair and a dry scalp, there are a few things you can do to help remedy the situation. First, try using a clarifying shampoo once or twice per week to remove buildup from your strands. Make sure it’s free of any sulfates or parabens — otherwise, it could strip away too much moisture! Next, follow up with a hydrating conditioner and air-dry your hair instead of blow-drying it. This will help to lock in moisture and prevent frizziness. Finally, try a leave-in conditioner or oil on your hair every morning before styling, which will help keep it soft and hydrated throughout the day, especially if you live in a dry and cold climate.
-
Q: Is it possible to have dandruff without itching or flaking?
A:Yes. If you have dandruff but no itching or flaking, it’s more likely that your scalp is just dry. In this case, a moisturizing shampoo may help control or reduce it.
-
Q: Is it okay to rub aloe vera on dry scalp?
A:Yes, aloe vera is a great natural remedy for dry scalp. Known to have anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties, it can help soothe scaling or flaking skin and promote hair growth. You can also use fresh aloe leaf juice as a conditioning treatment for your locks. But it’s important to keep in mind that aloe vera can be irritating to sensitive skin, so use it sparingly on your scalp. If you have a very dry scalp and notice redness or irritation after using aloe vera gel, try diluting the juice with water first before applying it directly to your hair.
