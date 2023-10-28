Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more!

If you’re struggling with parched strands and can’t seem to give them the moisture they so desperately need, we recommend adding an oil to your routine. But exactly how do you know which hair oil will work for you? After reviewing the wide variety of options on the market, we’ve created the ultimate list of the 11 best hair oils for dry hair.

What Is Hair Oil?

Hair oils are oil-based products targeted toward nourishing and moisturizing the hair. They can also help smooth down frizz and boost shine. Many hair oils blend oils with botanicals and other ingredients that are known to enhance overall hair health.

There are many hair oils on the market designed to be used on the ends to strengthen and soften while smoothing down frizz and boosting shine. There are also formulas designed to be used on both the scalp and the strands as a pre-wash treatment.

Hair oils are a bit different from hair serums, which often have a lighter consistency. While they can be made with ingredients that nourish and moisturize the hair, serums are typically geared more toward styling the hair, and in some cases protecting against heat. Many people choose to use both a serum and an oil in their routine, but it ultimately comes down to what works best for your lifestyle and needs.

Why You Should Use a Hair Oil If You Have Dry Hair

Anyone can benefit from incorporating a hair oil into their routine, but we especially recommend it for those with dry hair. Hair oils are designed to give the hair an extra boost of moisture, which is exactly what parched strands need. Some of the best hair oils for dry hair (like the options recommended below) are made with multiple types of oils and ingredients that penetrate deep into the strands for optimal results. With regular use, you’ll be on your way to softer, more manageable hair.

The Best Hair Oil Ingredients for Dry Hair

Of course, the first ingredients you’ll want to look at are the oils themselves. A variety of oils can revive and restore dried-out strands. Some of our favorites are argan, sweet almond, coconut, avocado, prickly pear and marula oils. These oils aren’t just known for their intense moisturization abilities; they are also chock-full of nutrients that fortify the strands for long-term hair health.

Many hair oils are infused with additional ingredients that hydrate, soften, tame frizz and support general hair health. We particularly like natural butters (such as shea and cocoa butters), which seal moisture into the strands as they nourish. We also recommend formulas made with hydrators like squalane, aloe, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Antioxidant-rich extracts (such as berry, green tea and algae extracts) help defend the hair against free radicals, which can cause damage.

The Best Hair Oils for Dry Hair

Now that you know a bit more about hair oils, let’s dive into our recommendations for the best hair oils for dry hair.

Our No. 1 pick is the super-moisturizing nature-powered Hair & Body Oil from premium grooming company Blu Atlas. This formula is packed with some of the most effective ingredients for softening and restoring dry strands while nourishing the hair for optimal strength.

Three of the star ingredients in this formula are argan, avocado and sweet almond oils. All of these ingredients are packed with fatty acids, and work to seal moisture into parched strands for smoother, softer hair. Argan oil is loaded with vitamin E and other antioxidants, and helps tame frizz and repair damage for more resilient hair. Sweet almond and avocado oils contain nutrients that help strengthen weak strands.

These oils are joined by castor, jojoba, neem and pumpkin seed oils, all of which further nourish and moisturize the strands for optimal health. Saw palmetto oil hydrates as it counteracts hair thinning, while rosemary and lavender oils support hair growth. The formula is also infused with soothing and lightly hydrating Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, as well as squalane, which further moisturizes the hair.

The oil, which can also be used on the skin, is the ideal choice for anyone who prioritizes using clean, natural products in their routine. It’s vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without artificial fragrances, parabens or phthalates. Best of all, 100% of the ingredients are derived from natural origins.

Fable & Mane is a popular hair-care brand famous for its highly effective products, which draw inspiration from Indian hair oiling. One of the best oils the company offers for those with dry hair is the MahaMane Smooth & Shine Hair Oil. It’s crafted with Ayurvedic oils and other powerful ingredients that deeply moisturize the hair while taming frizz, boosting shine, fortifying the strands and protecting against heat. The formula can be used on either damp or dry hair, making it a versatile styling and hair-care oil.

One of the key ingredients in this formula is passion fruit oil, which is loaded with vitamins and fatty acids. It moisturizes while strengthening the strands for optimal hair health. It is joined by the extracts of two Ayurvedic herbs: shikakai and ashwagandha. Shikakai enhances the hair’s natural shine, while ashwagandha fortifies the strands to minimize the risk of breakage and damage.

In addition, this formula contains jojoba, castor seed, sesame seed, coconut, acai and safflower seed oils. All of these oils moisturize, repair and nourish to revive dry hair in need of extra support.

What really makes this formula stand out is the rich and spicy scent. The fragrance features notes of nutmeg, saffron, rose, incense and jasmine. Of course, we’re also big fans of the clean formula, which is made without parabens or phthalates.

Olaplex reigns supreme in the world of hair-care products, and this oil is one of the company’s finest products for those with dry hair – especially if they are also dealing with weak, damage-prone hair. It has a lightweight yet deeply moisturizing formula that supports strand health and reduces the risk of breakage by strengthening and repairing the hair. It also provides heat protection, and works to reduce frizz while enhancing shine and color vibrancy. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain parabens or phthalates.

The No.7 Bonding Oil is made with Bis-aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, which is one of the company’s patented ingredients. It restores damaged disulfide bonds weakened by hot tools, chemical treatments, hair coloring, aggressive brushing and other external stressors. As it repairs, it strengthens the bonds so that they are more resilient and less prone to breakage.

Additionally, this formula is made with fermented green tea oil, which boosts shine and softness while providing antioxidant benefits. It’s able to effectively penetrate into the strands to offer optimal results. It works alongside grape seed oil, which is loaded with vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids. This oil deeply moisturizes the strands while strengthening and defending them against free radical damage.

One of the best hair oils for dry hair comes from popular grooming company Ouai. The company’s formula is designed to dramatically improve moisture levels while repairing damaged, weak strands and protecting the hair against heat and UV harm. It also tames frizz and leaves the hair refreshed and glossy.

The Ouai Hair Oil is made with Asian borage oil, a moisturizing ingredient that softens the hair as it tackles frizz and boosts shine. It works alongside African ama oil, a nourishing oil that penetrates deep into the strands, where it strengthens and repairs damage. At the same time, baobab seed oil hydrates while further smoothing the hair, while jojoba seed, sweet almond and sunflower seed oil add extra nourishment and moisturization benefits to the expertly crafted formula.

As these oils get to work, galanga root extract protects color-treated hair to prevent fade. Finally, shea butter helps seal moisture into the strands, leaving the hair super soft and easy to manage.

Anyone who loves floral-forward fragrances will appreciate the scent of this hair oil. It has the brand’s Rue St. Honoré fragrance, which combines notes of violet, gardenia and ylang-ylang with white musk. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and is made without parabens or phthalates.

If you have curly hair, you already know how important it is to use products specifically formulated to cater to the unique needs of your hair type. That’s why we love the Nourish Oil for Hair, Scalp & Body by Rizos Curls. The lightweight formula is designed to penetrate deep into the strands to give curly hair the nourishment and moisturization it needs. It leaves the hair looking and feeling healthy, soft, shiny and frizz-free. In fact, 94% of participants in a consumer study agreed that the formula left their hair softer and shinier.

This Rizos Curls hair oil – which is designed to be used both on the strands and on the scalp, as well as on the body – is made with carrot seed oil, an excellent source of beta carotene. This oil soothes and hydrates the scalp as it conditions and softens the hair. It works alongside vitamin C and antioxidant-rich grapefruit and orange oils, which revitalize, nourish and protect the hair.

The formula also features castor, sunflower and moringa oils. These oils nourish and moisturize the strands while defending them against external aggressors to prevent damage. They also smooth down frizz while enhancing softness.

This hair and scalp oil is vegan and cruelty-free, and has a clean formula. It is crafted without synthetic fragrances, using a natural citrus scent that is made using essential oils.

For those with dry hair looking for a product that moisturizes while enhancing shine, we recommend this hair oil from Adwoa Beauty. It’s made with a variety of fast-absorbing oils that condition and strengthen the hair while boosting glossiness and taming frizz. Like many of our other top recommendations, it has a clean formula that is vegan, cruelty-free and made without parabens, phthalates or synthetic colors.

Baobab oil is one of the star ingredients of this formula. The fatty-acid-rich oil restores dry hair by intensely moisturizing the strands and scalp, while strengthening weak, damaged strands. It works alongside antioxidant-rich prickly pear oil, which moisturizes while protecting the hair against free radicals.

This formula also features a variety of essential oils that improve hair and scalp health and stimulate growth while adding a natural scent to the product. The blend includes peppermint, spearmint, wintergreen, tea tree leaf, rosemary and lavender oils. They are joined by a range of additional ingredients that further moisturize and nourish the strands while enhancing glossiness and shine, including olive, sunflower, sweet almond, pomegranate seed and grape seed oils.

Honey is a highly effective ingredient for boosting hydration levels in dry hair, which is why we love the Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil. It not only hydrates and conditions, but also nourishes and defends the hair against damage as it reduces frizz and imparts a shiny finish. This formula is suitable for use on both wet and dry hair.

This Gisou hair oil is made with Mirsalehi honey, which is sourced from the company’s bee garden in the Netherlands. It is loaded with amino acids, antioxidants and other nutrients that fortify, repair and protect the hair, leaving it feeling strong and healthy. It also attracts moisture to the strands and locks it in for soft and smooth hair.

In addition to honey, this formula contains argan, coconut, almond and passionflower seed oils. These oils work to condition and moisturize the hair while reducing the risk of damage. They also boost shine and reduce frizz so the hair both looks and feels its best.

This formula is cruelty-free, and is made without parabens or phthalates. It has a subtle, sweet fragrance, which pairs the natural scent of honey with notes of citrus and florals.

This luxurious hair oil is our pick for anyone who is willing to splurge on premium hair-care products. The vegan and cruelty-free formula is crafted with ingredients that are able to penetrate deep into the strands. It improves softness, frizz and shine by repairing damage and replenishing the hair’s lipids. It’s also designed to protect the hair against damage from heat-styling tools. It is made to be applied to both wet and dry hair, and can even be used as a deep conditioning treatment.

The Hair Elixir from 14th Night is powered in part by pomegranate seed oil, an antioxidant-rich ingredient that deeply moisturizes the hair as it protects against free radical damage. It works alongside green tea seed oil, another oil packed with antioxidants that keeps the hair shielded from harmful external aggressors. It also helps with shine and softness.

The formula is loaded with a range of other oils that are loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, including argan, sunflower seed, sweet almond and camellia flower oils. Together, they nourish and repair the strands while conditioning and enhancing shine. Finally, the formula is infused with rosemary leaf extract, an ingredient that can help promote hair growth and improve overall scalp health.

Dae’s Prickly Pear Hair Oil is designed to bring dry hair back to life. It infuses the hair with moisture as it nourishes and improves resiliency to prevent breakage. It’s made with ingredients that smooth down frizz and improve shine for hair that always looks its best.

The key ingredient in this formula is prickly pear oil, which is loaded with fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants. It softens and deeply moisturizes the hair, and works to shield it against free radicals. The prickly pear oil works alongside false daisy extract, an ingredient that improves scalp health as it imparts a glossy shine on the hair.

Additionally, this formula is infused with vitamin- and antioxidant-rich moringa seed oil, which acts as a moisturizer. It also stimulates keratin production to strengthen weak, breakage-prone strands. The formula contains additional oils that are able to further moisturize and nourish the hair, including argan and meadowfoam seed oils.

What makes this hair oil stand out is the delectable prickly pear scent, which is created using essential oils. We also love the clean, vegan and cruelty-free formula, which is made without parabens, phthalates, dyes or synthetic fragrances.

This hair oil from Pattern is one of our top recommendations for anyone with curly or coily hair. The lightweight formula gives these hair types the support they need without weighing the hair down. It is designed to strengthen and improve elasticity while protecting against moisture loss and keeping the hair’s cuticles soft and smooth. It can also be used as a scalp treatment to improve both scalp and hair health.

As the name suggests, the key ingredient in this hair oil is argan oil. This oil is packed with fatty acids, vitamin E and antioxidants, and helps soften and moisturize the hair as it defends against free radicals. It also works to smooth down frizz and repair damage.

While argan oil is the star, this product features a range of additional ingredients that will help you achieve your best hair yet. It contains sunflower seed oil, which is packed with fatty acids and vitamin E. It helps reduce breakage as it moisturizes, leading to healthy, smooth and strong hair. The formula also contains apricot oil, which is rich in nourishing vitamins, as well as sweet almond oil, shea oil and castor oil – all of which help defend against moisture loss and support overall hair health.

Our final recommendation comes from Amika, a company known for its high-performance hair-care products. The powerful formula quenches the strands with much-needed moisture for soft and easy-to-manage hair. In fact, 85% of participants in a clinical trial noted that the formula provided long-term hydration after just one use. The oil also shields the hair against heat damage, and smooths frizz and enhances shine while reducing the risk of damage and breakage.

The Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil is made with vitamin- and mineral-rich jojoba oil. It not only moisturizes, but also thickens and fortifies the strands to improve resiliency against damage. The jojoba oil works alongside shea butter, which seals in moisture, as well as sweet almond oil, which is loaded with strengthening nutrients. These key ingredients are joined by a range of additional oils that further help moisturize, soften and smooth the hair, including coconut, castor, argan, sesame seed and sea buckthorn oils.

As the name indicates, this formula also contains hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws moisture into the strands. It works alongside polyglutamic acid and squalane, which all restore moisture levels and prevent moisture loss. The formula also contains spirulina extract, which is rich in amino acids and vitamin A, and works to nourish and strengthen the hair.

We’re huge fans of the unique scent of this hair oil. It’s a warm and inviting fragrance profile, with notes of citrus, vanilla and clover. The formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and doesn’t contain phthalates or parabens.

Frequently Asked Questions

If you’re ready to take your strands to the next level, here’s what you need to know about adding a hair oil to your routine.

How often should you use hair oil?

If you have thick hair, you can apply hair oil to your ends on a daily basis to keep your hair soft and healthy. Those with fine hair may find that they should only apply a hair oil once between washes, as overapplying may cause the hair to look greasy. Play around with your product of choice to discover what works best for your hair. What matters most is that you are using it on a regular basis to keep your strands happy and properly moisturized.

Is it better to apply hair oil in the morning or at night?

What time you apply hair oil will ultimately come down to what works best for your routine. Many find that they prefer using it in the morning, as it serves as a styling and smoothing tool to get their hair in tip-top shape before they go about their day.

Do you apply hair oil to wet or dry hair?

This may depend on the specific product you’ve picked out, but generally speaking, you can apply hair oil to both wet and dry hair. You may find that you benefit from applying your oil to damp hair after showering, as well as between washes to help tame frizz, boost shine and hydrate your hair.

How much hair oil should you use?

This will depend on your hair length and density, as well as whether you have thin or thick hair (or something in between). When first adding an oil to your hair-care routine, it’s always best to start out with less, and then add more if it seems necessary. You can always work in more oil, but it can be difficult to remove excess product if you’ve overapplied!

How can you prevent dry hair?

In addition to regularly using a hair oil in your routine, there are a few things you can do to prevent moisture loss and keep your strands as healthy and soft as possible.

One of our top recommendations is to avoid over-washing your hair. Hot water and shampoos (even those specifically made for dry hair) can strip away the hair’s natural moisture, which is why it’s important to schedule some time between washes. Wash your hair no more than four times per week – but aim for even less frequently if possible!

Speaking of washing your hair, be sure you never skip conditioning your hair after shampooing. A conditioner will restore some of the moisture lost during the washing process to leave your hair soft and supple after showering.

Our final tip is to use a moisturizing hair mask at least once a week. A top-quality mask will strengthen the strands and scalp while infusing your hair with intense moisture to keep dryness at bay.