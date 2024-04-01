Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Popular fashion trends like the quiet luxury and rich mom aesthetics inspired many of Us to scale back on lively hues in favor of neutral colors. Muted shades of brown, white, and grey became go-to choices for the blouses, dresses, and shoes we’d wear daily. Victoria Beckham, Sofia Richie, and Hailey Bieber led the charge for minimalist yet luxurious ensembles we loved and felt inspired to recreate.

Now that spring has officially made its presence known, there’s no better time to switch things up. Incorporating powdery pastel shades into your wardrobe is a subtle way to celebrate the new season without rocking full-on neon looks. We’ve rounded up our favorite pastel spring fashion essentials from go-to retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Reformation, and REVOLVE. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks.

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You may be tempted to pack away turtlenecks for good because of spring, but not so fast. This long-sleeve option is made from a lightweight material that won’t make you overheat as the weather warms up.

2. Zipped Up: There’s no denying we love all things cozy. This half-zip hoodie comes in the cutest purple shade and will keep you warm amid brisk spring winds.

3. Prep Style: Does preppy fashion top the list of your styles to try this spring? Snag this Y2K-inspired argyle vest to make your Gossip Girl wishes come true!

4. Totally Tulle: This one-shoulder blouse is a whimsical dream. It has a tulle shoulder strap that gives way to a corset with a ruffled tulle bra and hemline.

5. Outerwear Slay: Pastel fashion essentials don’t always have to be romantic and flowy. This BLANKNYC Utility Jacket features a lightweight fabric and an edgy design.

Dresses

6. Retro Sequins: Channel ’70s-inspired style with this spaghetti strap mini dress. It has flower child-inspired sequins embellished along the bra and hemline.

7. Enchanting Forest: Reformation’s Frankie Slip Dress is the perfect springtime closet essential. The tea garden shade features pops of florals against a silky sage green material. It has sleek thin spaghetti straps that practically blend into the skin.

8. Coquette Queen: If you love the whimsical romance of the coquette aesthetic, you’ll want to check out this flirty Free People dress. It has lacey straps that give way to a light cut-out before giving way to a floral print design.

Bottoms

9. Mini Moment: Mini skirt-loving fashionistas will swoon over Reformation’s Veranda skirt in Madonna’s shade. Powdery pops of yellow and blue florals match effortlessly with deeper shades of brown and blue.

10. Chill Vibes: If you were wondering, you can totally rock pastel loungewear. Amazon Essentials’ Fleece joggers come in a soft light yellow shade sure to brighten up any room you enter.

11. Upgrade Ya: Channel effortlessly refined style with the help of Reformation’s Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants in the shade mineral. It’s a powdery blue color you can mix and match with neutral and vibrant shades. Plus it comes in three other options, including a trendy animal print.

12. Sporty Spice: Whether you’re a pickleball pro or love channeling the sporty aesthetic, this mini skater skirt is the best of both worlds.

13. Office-Approved: Looking to bring your love of pastels into the office? These high-waist trousers are available at Target in a subtle light green color and a baby pink shade, too.

Shoes & Accessories

14. Powdery Basics: You should definitely wear pastels from your head to your toes. This six-pack set of socks features silky bamboo rayon fibers to ensure your feet are ultra-comfy.

15. Rainbow Huggies: We’re obsessed with Kurt Geiger London’s unique handbags, but the designer’s accessories are just as impressive. These silver huggies feature a rainbow of pastel gemstones, delivering the perfect springtime glow.

16. Ballet-Core Cutie: Mesh ballet flats are all the rage. Jeffrey Campbell’s Releve Crystal Embellished Mary Jane Flats in pastel pink elevates the popular shoe trend with the help of crystal embellishments.

17. Statement Maker: Prepare for endless compliments each and every time you rock Camper’s Kobarah Slingback Sandals. They feature an eye-catching design, sure to rake in endless questions about where you got them.