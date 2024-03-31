Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The days are getting longer and the weather is finally warming up — which means spring is finally here! If you haven’t yet, it’s prime time to start shifting your wardrobe for the joyful, brighter days ahead. It’s only natural to see fashions shift towards pastels, but if you’re not a huge fan of color, don’t worry! There are plenty of ways to embody the springtime energy without donning a bright blue or yellow top.

Here, we put together a guide of springtime neutrals that will make you feel lighter and airier without being an eyesore. Ready for a revamp? Keep reading to find your new favorite spring neutrals.

Ivory for Spring

1. Breezy Blouse: An airy shirt is a cornerstone of any spring wardrobe. The draping on this Grapent blouse in particular feels fresh and carefree — you can wear it to the office or out on a nice park stroll with friends.

2. Spring Outerwear: For those in between days (you know, the ones that start with chilly mornings and transform to balmy afternoons), this lightweight jacket from Quince will ensure your temperature stays regulated and keep you stylin’ in the process.

3. A Winning Set: Some days picking out a full outfit can be a drag. When you don’t have the brain capacity to pair different clothing items, you can confidently slip into this posh two-piece set for brunch or evenings out!

4. Shorts Season: It may just be spring, but summer is right around the corner. Prepare for the sunny days with this tailored pair of Banana Republic Factory Linen Blend Shorts — they’re long enough that you can wear them to the office, too!

Tan for Spring

5. Boots for Spring: Do you tend to only reevaluate your boot collection in the fall? Well, it’s time to switch things up, because there are plenty of boots appropriate for spring — namely this super comfortable Athlefit Chelsea Boot that allows you to stomp around all season in style!

6. Neutral Florals: When you picture floral patterns, it’s easy to imagine bright, bold, in your face colors (and honestly, that’s not everyone’s forté). Luckily, Petal and Pup created a gorgeous neutral floral dress that will appease anyone’s tastes. Who knows, it might just become your new favorite!

7. Rich Mom Vibes: Tan is the unofficial quiet luxury color, so if you want to emulate rich energy, you’ll want to add this best-selling Bobi button-up tee to your cart immediately!

8. Menswear to Womenswear: Simply smashing! Tailored suit vests are having a moment in women’s wear. Try out the trend for yourself with this beautifully tailored Waistcoat Vest from Open Edit.

Brown for Spring

9. Shacket Time! A comfy, cozy shacket is a must-have for spring! The warm brown hue on this one from Qixing is super versatile — it’ll become a staple in your fall wardrobe too!

10. Up Your Accessories! Sure, brown is a solid neutral for your spring closet. However, a buttery brown leather bag is an essential that you’ll use year round. Don’t miss out on this one from J.Crew — it’s currently on sale!

11. Woodland Fairy Energy: Is it just me or does the springtime remind anyone else of fairies? I picture them dancing around the forrest helping the flowers bloom to life. You can embody that dainty aura with this flowy In Your Dreams Maxi dress.

12. Basics Alert! When’s the last time you upgraded your basics? If it’s been over two years, consider adding the Wiley Knit Top in Mole to your closet for a much-needed refresh.

Sage Green for Spring

13. New Take on Denim: Denim jackets don’t have to be blue. This green one from Dokotoo adds just a pop of color without going overboard (and looks good with just about anything!)

14. Garden Party Dress: You can never have too many dresses! This midi from Zoe and Claire features so many feminine details, like a face-framing square neckline and puffy long sleeves.

15. Everyday Top: Newsflash! Crop tops will never go out of style. This simple cropped tee is a trusty fallback to have when you can’t decide what to wear.

16. Cozy Pull-Over: For those relaxing spring days where you want to cuddle up on the couch, you’ll love slipping into this ultra-plush alpaca quarter-zip from Quince.