It might be getting warmer outside, but that doesn’t mean we should count out cozy sandals. Furry Ugg slippers, snuggly Crocs, you name it – it’s all still very much in vogue. The same goes for a pair of gorgeous Birkenstock sandals that we spotted Olivia Wilde out in. The actress was the picture of comfort as she headed out for the day in a T-shirt, loose jeans, a denim jacket, and a pair of the coziest Birkenstocks on the planet.

You can rock the same look if you’re looking for a super comfortable sandal, and there’s no need to worry if the temps are too high outside. These furry Birks will cradle your toesies and keep them as cozy as humanly possible. And guess what? You can find them at Zappos. Shop the Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Suede sandals in four colors for $160 apiece over at Zappos.

These shearling sandals come with a soft suede upper with adjustable straps to keep them snugly on your feet. The contoured footbed will eventually mold to the shape of your foot for a custom fit, so all you have to do is wear them often and they’ll start to become your custom Birks. But what you’ll already be appreciating is the furry inner lining. You’ll get so cozy in these, you’ll want to start wearing them every time you run errands.

You can choose from four colors, and each one should go beautifully with whatever you want to complement your wardrobe with. If you’re going to steal Olivia’s look, try them with a casual outfit and some oversized sunglasses. You’ll be super comfortable, warm, and ready to take on the world.

