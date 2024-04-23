Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We are officially in the thick of spring, which means we’ve just entered the beginning of wedding season! If your wedding schedule kicks off early this year, listen up! We’ve gathered up 17 chic wedding guest dresses to wear to all of your spring weddings — and they start at just $30.

Fall wedding guest outfits tend to gear toward warm, autumn-themed palettes, while in winter we move toward cool, jewel tones. In spring, however, we get to have a little bit more fun. Below, we’ve gathered up several spring-inspired dresses, like pretty pastel numbers and fabulous floral finds, so you can be the best dressed wedding guest.

Related: I Plan to Live In This Bestselling Bohemian-Chic Maxi Dress All Spring Whenever I’m in a time crunch and can’t decide what to wear, I always opt for comfortable ensembles. If I get a last-minute brunch invite while lounging around the house, being comfortable means wearing oversized joggers, sneakers, and a graphic T-shirt. If I oversleep on a day I’m scheduled to come into the office, I’ll […]

1. Fabulous Flutter Sleeve: Fun and flirty, this midi dress from Lulus features a sweetheart neckline, flutter sleeves and a silky satin fabric — $70!

2. Wonderfully Wrapped: Pair this cute wrap dress with a denim jacket if the weather forecast calls for chilly temps — was $61, now $48!

3. Pretty Pastels! This crossover mini dress comes in so many pretty pastel colors such as pink, lavender, green and yellow — was $53, now $30!

4. Darling and Draped: Flattering to the tummy, this maxi dress from Abercrombie features a draped knotted waist that contours the curves perfectly — $130!

5. Pleats Pleated: The great thing about this pleated dress is that it comes in multiple lengths so you can choose the one that fits your height best — $150!

6. A Bestseller! An Amazon bestseller, you can always count on this strapless maxi dress to be a good wedding guest pick — $51!

7. Pretty Puff Sleeve: This puff-sleeve dress can be worn with either a traditional sleeve or as an off-the-shoulder style, giving you two different sleeve options — was $51, now $40!

Related: 13 Instantly Slimming Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $30 Dresses are always a perfect choice during the spring. Flowy, ethereal boho-chic dresses are frilly and dainty, making them perfect for the springtime breeze. Transitional dresses are a top contender on days when you’re running from event to event. You can even snag spring dresses for less than $10! If you’re looking for spring dresses […]

8. Boho Babe: If you’re a boho fashionista, check out this maxi style that comes in several floral colorways — $48!

9. Best for Black Tie: If you’ve got a black tie wedding on the schedule, consider this maxi dress from Windsor that’s made of satin fabric and has a fitted bodice with spaghetti straps — $60!

10. Make It a Mock Neck: An elegant style, this midi dress features a mock neckline, chic draping and satin fabric — $54!

11. Floral and Flowy: Perfect for matching the spring vibes, this midi dress features an embossed floral fabric — was $62, now $42!

12. Tasteful and Tiered: This tiered midi dress may look extra elegant, but it’s secretly really easy to throw on — was $52, now $39!

13. We Love a One-Shoulder: If you love the way a one-shoulder design flatters your body type, you’re definitely going to want to check out this style that features a tiered skirt, smocked upper and soft rayon fabric — was $46, now $36!

14. Classy Cutout: Though this maxi dress from Lulus has a slight cutout design, it’s still a classy look — $98!

15. Beautiful Bows: This midi dress features cute bow closures on the straps, but it also adds on another bow that ties at the waist to help cinch it — was $50, now $45!

16. Lovely Lace Trim: Giving sultry vibes, this lace-trim slip dress can go from wedding guest dress to date night dress — was $80, now $64!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. All Hail the Halter: Perfect for flattering the chest, this maxi dress by Normal Kamali from Revolve features a sweetheart neckline and halter neck design — $175!