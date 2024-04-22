Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whenever I’m in a time crunch and can’t decide what to wear, I always opt for comfortable ensembles. If I get a last-minute brunch invite while lounging around the house, being comfortable means wearing oversized joggers, sneakers, and a graphic T-shirt. If I oversleep on a day I’m scheduled to come into the office, I’ll throw on a pair of wide-leg trousers and a dressy blouse. Now that spring has sprung, comfortable means flowy pieces that take the hassle out of getting dressed.

After tons of shopping across popular retailers, I found my new comfy uniform for spring. Enter: Quince’s Tiered Maxi Dress. This Boho-chic style is made from 100% organic cotton poplin. In case you missed it, cotton poplin is a lightweight and durable fabric. It’s perfect for fashionistas like myself who sweat easily.

Get the Tiered Maxi Dress for $70 at Quince!

I’m living for the stunning silhouette. It has functional side seam pockets, perfect for stashing my cellphone, cardholder, and lip gloss. The chic style doesn’t end there. This dress has a flattering smocked waistband to create a comfortable and slimming fit. The skirt has three tiers with subtle horizontal pleats elevating the look even more. Best of all? While competitors offer similar styles for anywhere from $148 to $228, this dress is just $70!

This dress is available in diverse colors. Typically, I’m a fan of all-black dresses, but spring inspired me to opt for bolder hues. The vermilion red shade is my favorite, but I’m torn between cornflower blue, pastel lilac, and navy.

It’s super versatile too. I can dress it up with trendy espadrille wedges or open-toe heels when I’m meeting up with friends after work. On laidback days, I can style these sneakers with celeb-loved sneakers, like the Adidas Samba silhouette, in a new spring-approved colorway.

Shopper reviews play a huge role when I stock up on new gear online. Luckily, savvy Quince reviewers left detailed reviews, sharing what they liked most about it. “For the price, I was not expecting much but I was wrong,” one reviewer shared. “[The dress is made from] high-quality fabric that isn’t see-through,” they continued. “I’ve gotten tons of compliments already.” Another shopper revealed their family members couldn’t wait to try it out. “I love this dress,” the shopper raved. “It’s so flattering that my adult daughter wanted to borrow it!”

If you’re anything like me and want to add a pop of color to your springtime wardrobe, this tiered maxi dress is a great place to start.

