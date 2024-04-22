Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I don’t know if it’s because we’re not quite ready to let go of the coastal cowgirl trend or if it’s the popularity of Beyoncé’s new country album, but flowy white skirts continue to make their way into the fashion scene. From being spotted on Paris Hilton at Coachella to Zendaya wearing one while out in Sydney, major fashion icons continue to wear them, proving that the trend is still stylish and alive. As a fan of maxi skirts anyway, I’m ready to buy in on the trend as well . . . just at a more affordable price point.

While Hilton and Zendaya’s skirts have a higher price point, I’m so glad I was able to find this flowy A-line skirt from Anrabess that gets me the boho maxi style at a fraction of the price. Even better, the skirt is currently on sale for $34, which thankfully doesn’t dip too hard into my budget.

Get the Anrabess Boho Pleated A-Line Flowy Skirt (originally $39) on sale for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

My favorite aspect of the maxi skirt is its three tiered, ruched design that helps to break up its long length and give it a chic appeal. However, I also love that it has an elastic waistline, which will make sure it stays comfortable no matter what. There are also pockets to hold my phone, lip balm and other necessities when I can’t have a purse. It’s made of 100% rayon, which makes it both durable and easy to wash, and it comes in a few different color and pretty print choices, which is great in case I want to come back and find another style.

A big reason I’ll be going with this skirt, versus the thousands of others out there, is its growing shopper fan base. Proving that this style of skirt is trending, it’s been bought at least 400 times in the past month by shoppers. Proving its quality, it has the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge. And proving that this skirt is shopper-approved is its review section, which boasts over 800 five-star ratings and counting, along with several shopper reviews to follow.

One shopper said that it’s “flattering,” but also “stretchy and lightweight,” which makes it “perfect for spring and summertime.”

“There is an under-skirt to it, so you will be safe and covered, though if you get white there is a bit of sheerness to it, so be mindful!” they said. “[It’s] comfortable enough for me to work or relax in. The pockets are deep and can hold a little more than a phone and wallet, so yay!”

A versatile pick, I can picture this skirt being on constant rotation in my wardrobe. I can picture myself wearing it for a country concert in the summer, paired with cowgirl boots, a cowgirl hat and a jean jacket. But I can also see it making a fabulous outfit paired with sandals, a tank top and a straw hat for a day sitting poolside.

If you’re as excited about the white maxi skirt trend as I am, you can find the skirt I’m buying on sale right now for just $34 on Amazon.

