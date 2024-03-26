17 Slimming Spring Skirts That Pair Perfectly With Sneakers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We often turn to things like leggings or Spanx to help streamline our figure, but if you know how to shop for a good skirt, they can be just as flattering. And no, that doesn’t mean it has to be some frumpy, formal skirt you’d see in a ’90s office comedy. In this day and age, there are so many slimming casual styles that can pair just as well with sneakers too.

If you’ve been on the lookout for a skirt that can team with sneakers and flatter your figure at the same time, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up 17 of them to help make it easier to shop. Whether you’re looking for a floral number for casual spring days or a more edgy style for a date night, we’ve found a skirt for you below.

1. Fit and Flattering: Helping to accentuate both your waist and your legs, this midi skirt from The Drop features a leg-skimming design, side slit and high waistline — was $40, now $25!

2. Cozy and Casual: We can’t think of a skirt that pairs better with tennis shoes (or is more comfortable) than this fleece, sweatshirt-style skirt from Aerie — was $35, now $24!

3. Dreamy Denim: A popular trend as of late, this denim maxi from Abercrombie skirt can be teamed with anything from tennis shoes to boots and heels — $80!

4. Very Versatile: A highly versatile style, this midi skirt from the Gym People can be dressed up with a chic pair of strappy heels for work and down with a pair of tennis shoes for a casual coffee run — was $25!

5. Love and Leopard: A big trend this season, this wrap midi skirt comes in a few different styles of leopard to choose from — was $43, now $25!

6. Asymmetric and Alluring: Though this asymmetric midi skirt is on the more formal side, it can still blend with a simple pair of tennis shoes and a T-shirt for a cute spring outfit — $49!

7. Make it a Maxi: Perfect for a casual date night, this skirt from Madewell has a sleek and sexy style featuring a satin finish fabric, side slit and maxi length — $88!

8. Beautifully Boho: In a rare slimming boho style, this skirt slims your waist and thighs, while flaring at the bottom — was $40, now $32!

9. Coastal Cowgirl: Achieve the coastal cowgirl look with this maxi skirt that features a tiered design, cotton fabric and lace trim — $50!

10. A Chic Staple: We think a denim mini skirt like this one from Free People should be a staple in the closets of most aspiring fashionistas for its versatility — $78!

11. Silky Number: Make this mini skirt a new wardrobe staple, as it’s made of 100% mulberry silk that’s sure to last — was $128, now $50!

12. Tiered to Perfection: A tiered midi skirt like this one is something that truly never goes out of style — $36!

13. Ravishing Ruffles: Go feminine and flirty in this cute floral number that has a high-low split design, ruffled hem and an elastic high waist — $33!

14. Skater Style: Great for picnics in the park or a Saturday afternoon lunch with friends, this skater-style mini skirt can pair with everything from tennis shoes and a T-shirt to heels and a blazer — was $22, now $20!

15. Trendy Two-Piece: Get two for the price of one with this trendy yet casual two-piece outfit that features a cropped short-sleeve tee and a soft, slimming midi skirt — $39!

16. Wonderfully Wrapped: Made with a wrapped silhouette, tie-waist design and ruffled hem, this mini skirt conceals the curves in the cutest way — $27!

17. Perfectly Pleated: Pump up the prettiness of your outfit with this cute pleated midi skirt that can be dressed up with heels and a blouse or down with tennis shoes and a jean jacket — $35!