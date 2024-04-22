Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is it just Us, or have you noticed wide-leg trousers are having the ultimate fashion moment? Emily Ratajkowski, Meghan Markle, and Taylor Swift are just a few notable names who have worn the trendy fashion essential recently. A true celeb-approved staple, wide-leg trousers are functional and channel rich mom vibes simultaneously. They’re comfortable enough to wear during a full work shift, but versatile enough to pair with sneakers and a graphic T-shirt for a street-style approved look.

If you want to add an effortlessly refined item to your wardrobe this spring, look no further than wide-leg trousers. Lullusory’s Wide-Leg Trousers are a great place to start. They’re a bestselling find with raving reviews from shoppers who rave about the comfort and color selection. These chic pants are made from polyester and spandex and have an elasticized back waistband and a front-pleated design. You don’t have to worry about overheating in these trendy trousers. The material is thin and breathable and shoppers rave that it “doesn’t feel cheap.”

Get the Lillusory Wide Leg Trousers for just $26 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

These bestsellers come in women’s sizes S through XL with long options in small and medium. They’re available in 12 shades, perfect for officewear, including black, mocha brown, light khaki, and coffee. For shoppers who prefer brighter options, these pants come in red, pink, and sage green for the perfect pop of color.

These pants are so versatile. Pair them with a button-up shirt, blazer, and loafers for a stylish take on a power suit. Throw on a pair of open-toe heels and a fitted blouse for a dressy option. Style these pants with a bodysuit and trendy sneakers like the Adidas Samba for a street-style look perfect for a Pinterest board.

One postpartum shopper shared how these pants fit after returning to work. “I just had my first baby, and I am up about 3-4 sizes from what I was and needed some new work pants,” they began. “These are perfect. They are so soft and flowy but fit my hips and butt perfectly. They come up high enough to cover the new mom pooch but not high enough to look like Steve Urkel,” they continued. Another reviewer shared a positive review. “I’m obsessed and got two compliments at work before noon. 10/10. They make me feel more expensive than I am,” another shopper wrote with a laughing emoji.

Add a touch of refined style to your springtime wardrobe with a pair of wide-leg trousers. These bestselling pants are a shopper-approved find and are on sale for just $26!

